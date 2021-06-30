Post 200 keeps Bridges Cup Veterans Cup

Rock Island Post 200 American Legion will remember its ninth win of the summer baseball season a little more than some other victories.

On Wednesday at Douglas Park in Rock Island, Post 200 not only defeated rival Moline Post 246 but took home the Bridges Catering Veterans Cup traveling trophy as well with an 8-1 decision.

"We played very well in all facets of the game tonight,” said Post 200 manager Jerry Burkhead. “We were very aggressive on the bases and that really put the pressure on their defense. Good team victory."

Post 200, which has won all three rivalry games in this series, battled back from a 1-0 first-inning deficit, taking a 2-1 lead after three innings. The hosts then put up three runs in each of the fourth and sixth innings to blow open the game in which the hosts out-hit Post 246 13-5.

Burkhead was pleased with the work of his pitchers. Nathan Noble threw four innings, Chance Carruthers followed with two and Noah Schneider closed it out in the seventh.

“They were very efficient,” said Burkhead.

Zach Carpita (four RBIs) and AJ Freeman (four hits) led Post 200’s offense.

