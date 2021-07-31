Post 200 rolls to Legion state title

"I wasn't getting anything except fastballs, so I got my timing down and got to hit it out," said DeMarlie. "After that happened, we were all excited, but we didn't want to get complacent. We kept momentum on our side the whole game and kept adding on."

That early crooked number proved to be plenty for Snyder (5-0). He allowed four singles and two walks in six innings, recording six strikeouts.

"Coming out with five runs, obviously I had to do my job, pitching-wise," he said. "I had a few pitches going for me, and I kept them off-balance. Being up 5-0 helped my confidence, and with the defense we had — Tyler (Hansen) made some big plays at third base — that helped a lot."

Post 200 scored in all but one of its six at-bats. A two-out RBI double by Hansen had it up 6-0 after two innings, then Mateo Pena drew a bases-loaded walk in the last of the fourth before a Ferrari solo homer and Carpita's RBI double made it a 9-0 game after five. Ferrari's fourth and final RBI, a bases-loaded walk that scored Pena, ended the game and started the celebration.

"This feels great," Snyder stated. "Especially after missing all of 2020. Our team has jelled really well after coming back from not playing baseball for more than a year."

