Post 200 rolls to Legion state title

Before getting the chance to win its first Illinois Legion state baseball title in 10 years, the Rock Island Post 200 nine first had to play the waiting game.
Rain in the Danville area forced a two-and-a-half hour delay to the start of Saturday's championship showdown between Rock Island and Barrington Post 158. Ultimately, though, the drawn-out wait had no ill effects whatsoever on coach Jerry Burkhead's club.
With leadoff hitter Zach DeMarlie's solo home run jump-starting a five-run first inning, Rock Island ensured itself of a quick return home to celebrate a title as it rolled to a 10-0, six-inning victory at the Carl Gruber Sports Complex in Tilton.
"I'm really proud of our guys," said Burkhead. "The Quad-Cities has had a great tradition of Legion baseball, so we're really happy in that regard."
Saturday's win earned Post 200 its first state crown since the summer of 2011 and made this year's Rock Island squad the first local team to accomplish that feat since Moline Post 246 captured the 2012 Illinois state championship.
Alleman High School graduate Dom Ferrari went 2-for-3 with a pair of home runs, driving in four runs and capping a three-homer effort in three days by being named the tournament's Most Valuable Player.
"It's very special," he said. "We know that there's a lot of people watching us and rooting us on, and this means a lot to a lot of people in Rock Island. Being able to come back home with the championship and celebrate with the rest of the Quad-Cities, it's good. We've got a lot of friendly rivalries with the teams around the Quad-Cities.
"Now, we can come back and say we're the best in Illinois, then go out to West Virginia and show what we've got and what we're capable of doing."
Awaiting Rock Island (26-3) and its eight-game postseason winning streak at the Great Lakes Regional in Morgantown, W. Va., will be Kentucky state champion Owensboro. The teams will face off Wednesday morning at 11:30 at Dale Miller Field.
Having already clinched a trip to the Mountain State by advancing to the championship game, Post 200 had its resolve to take care of business quickly on Saturday and not have to play two strengthened by the rain delay and later start.
"During the rain delay, we were having fun and playing games, but we still pretty much stayed focused," said Saturday's starting pitcher, Collin Snyder. "We wanted to get the first game out of the way and get home early."
After Snyder set Barrington down in order in the top of the first, DeMarlie worked the count full to open the home half of the first before his solo shot got Post 200 on the scoreboard.
That opened the door to a five-run inning. A.J. Freeman (3-for-5) followed DeMarlie with a base hit, then Ferrari belted the first of his two home runs. Tyler Hansen (2-for-2) singled and later scored on a wild pitch, and an Eli Boeye sacrifice fly scored Zach Carpita to cap the early uprising.
"I wasn't getting anything except fastballs, so I got my timing down and got to hit it out," said DeMarlie. "After that happened, we were all excited, but we didn't want to get complacent. We kept momentum on our side the whole game and kept adding on."
That early crooked number proved to be plenty for Snyder (5-0). He allowed four singles and two walks in six innings, recording six strikeouts.
"Coming out with five runs, obviously I had to do my job, pitching-wise," he said. "I had a few pitches going for me, and I kept them off-balance. Being up 5-0 helped my confidence, and with the defense we had — Tyler (Hansen) made some big plays at third base — that helped a lot."
Post 200 scored in all but one of its six at-bats. A two-out RBI double by Hansen had it up 6-0 after two innings, then Mateo Pena drew a bases-loaded walk in the last of the fourth before a Ferrari solo homer and Carpita's RBI double made it a 9-0 game after five. Ferrari's fourth and final RBI, a bases-loaded walk that scored Pena, ended the game and started the celebration.
"This feels great," Snyder stated. "Especially after missing all of 2020. Our team has jelled really well after coming back from not playing baseball for more than a year."