Prepared Hawkeyes ready to make a Big Ten run

As he watches his teammates work one week away from the first pitch of the Big Ten baseball season, Trenton Wallace senses an Iowa edge.
“I feel like the most prepared teams are going to be in a good position and that excites us,’’ Wallace said.
The junior from Davenport Assumption is expected to help the Hawkeyes both on the mound and in the outfield, contending for the role of being Iowa’s series-opening starting pitcher in addition to being a lineup regular in left field when he isn’t on the mound.
Wallace is part of a veteran Iowa team that includes seven seniors who opted to return after the 2020 season abruptly ended because of COVID-19 concerns.
The Hawkeyes were off to a 10-5 start with a couple of early-season wins against ranked opponents when play was halted.
“We were in such a good place. It was super disappointing, but I was so happy those guys found a way to come back,’’ Iowa coach Rick Heller said Friday at Iowa’s preseason media day. “To have that leadership was super important for us dealing with all we had to deal with.’’
That collection of seniors, a group that includes four returning starting position players, outfielders Zeb Adreon and Ben Norman, catcher Austin Martin and infielder Matthew Sosa, has provided offseason leadership.
At a time when a lot of training has had to be done individually, that experience has led to the preparation Wallace referenced.
“The opportunity to go out and play again is what is driving these guys,’’ Heller said. “We all felt last year could be something special.’’
While Iowa also returns infielders Izaya Fullard, Dylan Nedved, Brandon Sher and Peyton Williams and starting pitcher Duncan Davitt, Heller cautions that this team will develop its own identity.
“This can’t be the same team even though a lot of the faces are the same. Guys have to put the work in to have the type of chemistry it takes,’’ Heller said. “I feel good about where we are right now, but you never really know until you get out there and play.’’
That happens on March 6 when Iowa opens its 44-game schedule against Big Ten opponents with the first game of a four-game series against Michigan in Round Rock, Texas.
Every game this season will count in the Big Ten standings and with no conference tournament this year, NCAA opportunities will be earned through results determined beginning next week.
“Last year when our season got cut short, we were in a really good spot. We felt good about our team,’’ said Fullard, a .400 hitter last season. “We have a lot of guys returning and with the veteran guys coming back, we’re going to make a run at this thing.’’
Martin considers the Iowa pitching staff to be the deepest he has worked with, featuring a solid mix of starting prospects and relievers.
“Pitching comes down to giving us a chance to win and we have the pitchers to do that every time out,’’ Martin said.
That remains the case even though Iowa will be without one of its returning starters.
Jack Dreyer, in contention for that first spot in the starting rotation along with Wallace and sophomore Drew Irvine, underwent Tommy John surgery last fall and will miss the upcoming season.
Cam Baumann and Davitt join freshmen Ty Langenberg and Will Semb in angling for positions in the Hawkeye pitching rotation.
Heller said Ben Beutel, a junior from Davenport Assumption, and freshman Jackson Payne have also positioned themselves for opportunities with their preseason work.
Iowa has dealt with some COVID issues of its own, but the bulk of the Hawkeyes resumed practices Tuesday after the program had its in-person workouts paused on Feb. 17 because of positive tests within the program.
“We’ve at least been able to get back to close to normal. It set us back a bit at a time when the pitchers were building, ramping up and things were going really well and then you hit a little bump in the road,’’ Heller said. “But, these guys have been really accountable and I know they’re doing their work to be ready to go.’’