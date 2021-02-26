Prepared Hawkeyes ready to make a Big Ten run

At a time when a lot of training has had to be done individually, that experience has led to the preparation Wallace referenced.

“The opportunity to go out and play again is what is driving these guys,’’ Heller said. “We all felt last year could be something special.’’

While Iowa also returns infielders Izaya Fullard, Dylan Nedved, Brandon Sher and Peyton Williams and starting pitcher Duncan Davitt, Heller cautions that this team will develop its own identity.

“This can’t be the same team even though a lot of the faces are the same. Guys have to put the work in to have the type of chemistry it takes,’’ Heller said. “I feel good about where we are right now, but you never really know until you get out there and play.’’

That happens on March 6 when Iowa opens its 44-game schedule against Big Ten opponents with the first game of a four-game series against Michigan in Round Rock, Texas.

Every game this season will count in the Big Ten standings and with no conference tournament this year, NCAA opportunities will be earned through results determined beginning next week.