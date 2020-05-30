32 years after being drafted, Decker still involved in pro baseball

It wasn’t an easy climb for Decker, who attended Black Hawk College, Triton Junior College and the University of Houston before leading Lewis & Clark State University to back-to-back NAIA national championships.

He was chosen by the Giants in the 21st round in 1988 and made a strong first impression, batting .524 in 13 games with Everett in the short-season Class A Northwest League.

He got to the majors in only his third pro season but battled for pretty much the entire decade of the 1990s to stay there. He never played in more than 79 games in a season or got more than the 233 at-bats he had with the Giants in the 1991 season.

He was selected by Florida in the 1992 expansion draft, played parts of two seasons with the Marlins, was re-signed by the Giants in 1996, was sold to Colorado in August of that season and then was released by the Rockies prior to the 1997 season.

Over the next two years, he spent time in the Mariners, Pirates and Mets organizations without reaching the majors and considered going to play in Japan before getting one last chance with the Angels. He played in 28 games with them in 1999, then went back to Triple-A for one last season before calling it quits as a player.