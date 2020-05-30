32 years after being drafted, Decker still involved in pro baseball

Steve Decker did something thousands of Quad-City kids dream about but which none of them have achieved in more than two decades.
He played major league baseball.
However, as he looks back now, he realizes he probably didn’t relish that accomplishment as much as he should have.
"I played parts of seven different seasons for four major league teams, and I should have had more fun being a major leaguer," said Decker, who grew up in Milan and attended Rock Island High School but now lives in Keizer, Ore.
"The stress of competing all the time and keeping your job as a backup was tough. Everybody has their highs and lows as a player, but my one regret is that I should have enjoyed myself more as a major leaguer, more than I did. That’s what you work for your whole life is to become a major leaguer."
Decker enjoys what he does now.
Exactly 32 years after being drafted by the San Francisco Giants, he still is employed in professional baseball as a pro scout in the Giants organization.
Unbelievably, he was the last Quad-Citian to play in the majors. Decker caught his final game with the Anaheim Angels on Oct. 1, 1999, and no other player from this area has gotten to the bigs since.
"That really is hard to believe," he said. "You’ve got Bettendorf and the Quad-Cities so you’ve got plenty of people to draw from. That is odd that not more guys have climbed that ladder."
It wasn’t an easy climb for Decker, who attended Black Hawk College, Triton Junior College and the University of Houston before leading Lewis & Clark State University to back-to-back NAIA national championships.
He was chosen by the Giants in the 21st round in 1988 and made a strong first impression, batting .524 in 13 games with Everett in the short-season Class A Northwest League.
He got to the majors in only his third pro season but battled for pretty much the entire decade of the 1990s to stay there. He never played in more than 79 games in a season or got more than the 233 at-bats he had with the Giants in the 1991 season.
He was selected by Florida in the 1992 expansion draft, played parts of two seasons with the Marlins, was re-signed by the Giants in 1996, was sold to Colorado in August of that season and then was released by the Rockies prior to the 1997 season.
Over the next two years, he spent time in the Mariners, Pirates and Mets organizations without reaching the majors and considered going to play in Japan before getting one last chance with the Angels. He played in 28 games with them in 1999, then went back to Triple-A for one last season before calling it quits as a player.
"I was just a blue collar grinder," said Decker, who batted .302 in 913 games in the minor leagues. "I competed and made every all-star team in the minor leagues and tried to keep my value as a player up when I got released or let go because of arbitration or whatever it was."
In 2001, he got involved in coaching in the San Francisco organization and coached or managed at every level of the minors at some point, including a couple of years in his adopted hometown of Keizer.
"What helped me transition into coaching after my career was that I wasn’t good enough as a player not to listen," he said. "I listened to my coaches, I listened to other players, I played with a lot of great players, I had a lot of great coaches. So, you learn all that information and then you implement it in different ways with other guys later on."
Decker served as manager of the Giants’ Triple-A team at Fresno in 2010 and 2011 but with San Francisco contending for the World Series pretty much every year under manager Bruce Bochy, there wasn’t much chance to move up in the organization.
He was the Giants' assistant hitting coach at the major league level in 2017 and also served as the franchise’s minor league hitting coordinator and a special assistant to the general manager before getting into scouting a few years ago.
His job now is to stay informed on prospects in other major league organizations should the opportunity arise to acquire one of those players.
“We cover organizations from top to bottom so you’ve got to be an expert on organizations and their players,’’ he said.
The job ordinarily involves a considerable amount of travel but right now, in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, Decker mostly is sitting in front of a computer.
"Under normal circumstances, I’d go to games from the major league level all the way down to the young Dominican players," he said. "You work out your schedule and you travel all over the country and watch players. It’s information. You collect information."
In many ways, he prefers this job to being a coach or manager.
"With this job, I make my own schedule and I get to come home whenever I want," he said. "You just have certain dates we need to have our work in by so you schedule around that.
"It’s actually a really good job to be able to do make your own schedule and go places," he added. "Your hands are really tied when you’re a coach. You’re staying in that spot for a whole season. You’re leaving in February and you’re coming home when the playoffs are over."
Decker doesn’t get back to the Quad-Cities very much anymore. His parents are both deceased although he still has a sister in East Moline, a half-brother in Milan and another sister in the Chicago area.
After 32 years of being involved in pro ball, Decker really can’t imagine doing anything else.
"This is the only life I know …," he said.
"There are sacrifices you make with your time and family, and you’ve got to be married to the right woman. I’ve been married over 30 years to my wife (Maite) and you’ve got to have a strong woman … who can take care of things when you’re gone. It can be tough but there also are a lot of rewards that come with staying in professional baseball."
