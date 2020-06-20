80 years ago, the Babe spent a week in the QC

In the years following his legendary major league career, Babe Ruth struggled to find a niche in the baseball world.
He spent some time as a coach with the Brooklyn Dodgers in 1938 and tried to land a job as a major league manager.
He finally decided to make some money off his name by fronting a series of baseball schools at various places around the country.
That didn’t last very long either.
But that is how it came to be that 80 years ago this week probably the most famous player in the history of baseball spent several days swaggering around the Quad-Cities.
Ruth hosted a 10-day baseball school at Davenport’s Municipal Stadium (now Modern Woodmen Park) that began on Friday, June 21, 1940.
He had not played major league baseball for five years, but he still was almost certainly the most popular athlete in the world.
As a result, he spent more time signing autographs than he did teaching baseball during his time here.
“Gosh, it’s been hectic on this trip,’’ he told Davenport Democrat and Leader sports editor John O’Donnell. “I’ll bet I’ve signed 20,000 autographs in the past three weeks.’’
The Davenport school was the fourth in a series promoted by Ray Doan, who operated a baseball school in Arkansas for five years in the 1930s, bringing in such Hall of Fame players as Cy Young, Tris Speaker, Grover Cleveland Alexander and Dizzy Dean to work with kids.
He paid Ruth $2,500 a week to be the face of schools in Chicago; Hammond, Ind.; South Bend, Ind.; and Davenport.
The Quad-Cities school, which included players ages 11 to 24, was sponsored by the Kaaba Shrine Temple and featured two practice sessions each day: One in the morning that was closed to the general public and one in the afternoon that fans could come and watch.
Ruth had high hopes for the school.
“If the kids get off on the right foot, there is no telling how many of them are potential big leaguers,’’ he said. “It is my intention to have an intense course in baseball so that the kids can get the fundamentals and not get into the habit of doing the wrong thing.’’
However, after a few days working with the youngsters in Davenport, Ruth was unimpressed.
“They’re willing and they are nice to deal with,’’ he told O’Donnell, “but somehow or other they don’t seem to have it — anyway as far as baseball is concerned.’’
Ruth was assisted by former major leaguers Bob O’Farrell, Hippo Vaughn and Jack Sheehan plus University of Iowa coach Otto Vogel.
Ruth’s largest role, however, seemed to be making personal appearances and trying to hit a few home runs in public exhibitions even though it had been five years since the 46-year-old ex-slugger hit the last of his 714 at the major league level.
The festivities began with a Friday night game at the stadium between all-star teams from Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois.
Ruth came marching in through a gate in the left-field fence, leading the Kaaba Shrine Temple band and drill team. He was introduced by Scott County sheriff Walter Beuse and said a few words to the crowd before managing the Eastern Iowa All-Stars to a 10-3 win over a team managed by Hall of Fame shortstop Rabbit Maranville.
In the second inning, the game was paused as Ruth stepped up to take a few swings at batting practice pitches thrown by Moline Plowboys manager Mike Gazella, who had been Ruth’s teammate with the Yankees for four seasons.
The Sultan of Swat didn’t do much swatting that night. The Rock Island Argus reported that he was “visibly irked’’ and that “the Bambino chopped away until he finally parked one.’’
After Ruth fouled off the 12th pitch, a fan yelled from the stands “How’d you ever hit 60 homers?’’
“I’ll be darned if I know,’’ Ruth answered.
Finally, on his 25th swing, Ruth got a high inside pitch and jerked it into the Mississippi River.
On Sunday, he put on another hitting exhibition prior to a game between two semipro teams — the Maroons and the Moose — and this time hit three homers.
“My timing is getting better now and I am getting more power behind the bat,’’ Ruth said.
But the game attracted a crowd of only 1,000 people.
The turnout for the school was equally disheartening. Although shrine officials said they had 100 entries by June 4, only about 50 kids participated in the first few days of workouts.
On Tuesday, they announced that boys could still get into the remaining sessions of the school for the reduced price of $5.
Ruth appeared at Browning Field in Moline on Wednesday night, helping the Plowboys attract their largest crowd of the season (1,752) to watch Gazella’s team defeat Springfield 9-8.
Ruth staged yet another hitting exhibition. This time he looked at 33 pitches and hit only one of them (the 17th) out of the park although his last swing produced a shot that ricocheted off the fence.
The big event of the week arrived on Thursday. The festivities at Municipal Stadium were preceded by a contest at 3rd and Brady in which participants attempted to throw a ball from the street onto the roof of the 115-foot high Union Bank Building.
Ruth predicted that it couldn’t be done but of the 27 young men who tried, six succeeded. Each of them received a ball autographed by Ruth, a case of Budweiser, a case of Falstaff, two movie tickets to the Orpheum Theater, a free steak or lobster dinner at the 130 Grill and assorted other items.
From there, the action moved to the ballpark, where a crowd of 3,500 watched players try to catch baseballs dropped from an airplane and saw the Plowboys and the Chicago All-Stars Negro League team compete in such things as throwing for distance and running the bases.
Ruth acted as emcee and then tried again to hit a few homers. He looked at 17 pitches thrown by Gazella, pulling the fourth one over the right-field fence and smashing the last one out to center.
The highlight might have been the game between the Plowboys and the All-Stars, which was won by the Chicago team 5-2. There was a massive brawl in the second inning after a Chicago player tried to take out the Moline shortstop on a close play at second base. The Davenport Times reported that there were about 15 fights going on at one time before Ruth stopped the melee by picking up the 5-foot-7 Gazella and carrying him off the field.
Ruth made one final appearance on Saturday, June 29, when a team of all-stars from his school played the Muscatine High School team at the stadium.
There was one more game involving players from the school on Sunday, but Ruth was gone by then. He had left Saturday night to get to an appearance in Rockwell City, Iowa.
The Times reported that many of the kids in the school didn’t even show up for the Sunday game and that those who did seemed as though they hadn’t learned much from their week with the Bambino.
Ruth was supposed to have another school in Des Moines a few weeks later and another in Mason City after that. Those were canceled. The Bambino’s career as a molder of young talent apparently was over.
A week or so after the school ended, O’Donnell wrote something about boxer Jack Dempsey and marveled at his enduring popularity.
“I thought Babe Ruth was in the same category,’’ he wrote, “but his visit to Davenport, a financial bust, failed to indicate it.’’
