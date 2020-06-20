80 years ago, the Babe spent a week in the QC

From there, the action moved to the ballpark, where a crowd of 3,500 watched players try to catch baseballs dropped from an airplane and saw the Plowboys and the Chicago All-Stars Negro League team compete in such things as throwing for distance and running the bases.

Ruth acted as emcee and then tried again to hit a few homers. He looked at 17 pitches thrown by Gazella, pulling the fourth one over the right-field fence and smashing the last one out to center.

The highlight might have been the game between the Plowboys and the All-Stars, which was won by the Chicago team 5-2. There was a massive brawl in the second inning after a Chicago player tried to take out the Moline shortstop on a close play at second base. The Davenport Times reported that there were about 15 fights going on at one time before Ruth stopped the melee by picking up the 5-foot-7 Gazella and carrying him off the field.

Ruth made one final appearance on Saturday, June 29, when a team of all-stars from his school played the Muscatine High School team at the stadium.

There was one more game involving players from the school on Sunday, but Ruth was gone by then. He had left Saturday night to get to an appearance in Rockwell City, Iowa.