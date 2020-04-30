April 22, 2001: Feller goes extra mile for his museum

(The Quad-City Times is rerunning some of Don Doxsie's most memorable columns from the past. This column originally appeared in the Times on April 22, 2001.)
VAN METER, Iowa — Tell Bob Feller you're from the Quad-Cities and he first asks about the flood.
Then he quickly turns to the Davenport page in his memory bank and makes a withdrawal.
"I remember I was driving to Chicago to sign my contract for the 1942 season," he says. "I was just crossing the U.S. 6 bridge in Davenport when I heard about Pearl Harbor on the radio. I called Gene Tunney that night and enlisted.''
Feller also vividly recalls coming to John O'Donnell Stadium for various appearances, including one in the 1980s in which he pitched against a handful of media types.
"I used to do a lot of those things," he says. "I don't do them anymore.''
But you get the feeling he could. At the age of 82, Feller seems as spry as he was 15 years ago when he made a bunch of reporters and columnists whiff at his offerings.
He's put on a few pounds since the days when he won 266 games with the Cleveland Indians, struck out 2,581 men (including 348 in 1946) and hurled the only opening-day no-hitter in baseball history. He's not quite as energetic as when he fanned 17 batters in his first professional game (at the age of 17) and became so famous so fast that his high school graduation ceremonies were broadcast on the radio from coast to coast.
But he remains the most famous athlete ever produced in the state of Iowa.
And he's still a self-promoter of legendary proportions.
"I've signed more autographs, traveled more miles, been in more countries, been to more ballparks and done more interviews than anybody in history," he says. "I've done double that of anyone you could name. Babe Ruth. Joe DiMaggio. Ted Williams. Anybody.''
On Saturday, he sat in a room at the Bob Feller Museum in his hometown of Van Meter signing autographs for almost four hours nonstop. He did the same thing Friday. He'll do it again today.
It's something Feller does every few months. He's about the only reason outsiders ever come to Van Meter, which is only a mile off Interstate 80 about 15 miles west of Des Moines. There's really not much to the town. The modest brick shrine in the center of town is flanked by only a Casey's, a laundromat and a Wells Fargo bank.
The museum comprises two small rooms crammed with pictures and other mementos and one very large souvenir stand.
It has a parking lot with spaces for nine cars, but on Saturday afternoon there were 11 vehicles crammed into it. Every available parking spot on the street was filled, and the lot of the bank next door was packed, too.
Feller and fellow Hall of Famer Gaylord Perry were supposed to begin signing autographs at noon, but when they arrived at 11 a.m. they found a long line already in place. They jumped in and started an hour early.
Perry is the latest in a long line of special guests Feller has brought to Van Meter. Ted Williams has been here twice. Stan Musial, Billy Williams, and Fergie Jenkins have been here. Later this spring, Robin Roberts will join the list. Harmon Killebrew and Jim Bunning are scheduled to follow.
Feller makes the trek here from his home in Gates Mills, Ohio, by car, often alone, usually in one day.
"It's 710 miles. Right down Interstate 80. Takes 12 to 13 hours," he says. "Sometimes I'll stop and see my sister in Chicago. When I come back the next time I'll bring my wife and some more stuff for the museum. We're going to expand, open up the basement and everything.''
The museum has been here for about six years, and Feller admits it's the only reason he ever returns to the old hometown. He has no more relatives here.
It contains some fascinating items. Among the artifacts on display are Feller's original July 22, 1935, contract with the Indians, scrawled on the back of stationery from the Warden Hotel in Ottumwa; his first bonus check, for $1; the catcher's mitt his father, William, used to catch him on the family farm near Van Meter; Feller's old American Legion uniform from Adel Post 464; the sweatshirt he wore the day of his opening-day no-hitter; and a telescope he used as an anti-aircraft gunner on the battleship Alabama.
There are other things in the display cases that make this an inadvertent shrine to commercialism in sports as well as a tribute to a fastball-flinging phenom.
Feller was a pioneer in the concept of making money off his name. There are wrappers from Bob Feller candy, a label from Hi-Feller ginger ale, ads of Feller doing endorsements for Motorola, Wheaties and Indian motorcycles, various how-to books he wrote for children and several posters from card shows at which he has appeared.
He still is capitalizing. It costs $4 for adults to get into the museum. Feller charges $10 for his autograph and no doubt takes a cut of the $15 charged for the signature of his Hall of Fame guests.
Then again, you don't see anyone balking at the cost. Visitors to the museum seem to love the place and adore Feller. Some of them come with armfuls of souvenirs to be signed and smilingly fork over the cash.
And Feller stops short of fully capitalizing on his Van Meter roots.
The stories of his boyhood on the family farm are a big part of the legend. Feller's father groomed him from birth to be a major-league pitcher, even going so far as to carve a baseball diamond out of the cornfields and organize a semi-pro team to showcase his son's talents. The farm itself could be an added attraction.
But Feller says the farm is not marked because he refuses to infringe on the privacy of the family that lives there. A reporter asks about the location of the place, expecting Feller to crook a finger and say "three miles that way.''
Instead, he takes the reporter's notepad and draws a meticulous map, showing every turn and landmark. It's a classic, Felleresque move but also an unwitting slip-up.
The map will be a treasured souvenir for a lifelong baseball fan. And it didn't cost a dime.
