April 22, 2001: Feller goes extra mile for his museum

There are other things in the display cases that make this an inadvertent shrine to commercialism in sports as well as a tribute to a fastball-flinging phenom.

Feller was a pioneer in the concept of making money off his name. There are wrappers from Bob Feller candy, a label from Hi-Feller ginger ale, ads of Feller doing endorsements for Motorola, Wheaties and Indian motorcycles, various how-to books he wrote for children and several posters from card shows at which he has appeared.

He still is capitalizing. It costs $4 for adults to get into the museum. Feller charges $10 for his autograph and no doubt takes a cut of the $15 charged for the signature of his Hall of Fame guests.

Then again, you don't see anyone balking at the cost. Visitors to the museum seem to love the place and adore Feller. Some of them come with armfuls of souvenirs to be signed and smilingly fork over the cash.

And Feller stops short of fully capitalizing on his Van Meter roots.

The stories of his boyhood on the family farm are a big part of the legend. Feller's father groomed him from birth to be a major-league pitcher, even going so far as to carve a baseball diamond out of the cornfields and organize a semi-pro team to showcase his son's talents. The farm itself could be an added attraction.