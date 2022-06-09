Bandits miss opportunities in loss to Chiefs

PEORIA — Peoria's Mike Antico homered on the second pitch thrown by Quad Cities starter Eric Cerantola during their game Thursday and the River Bandits never managed to claw their way back to even in a 6-3 Midwest League loss.

The Bandits fell in the Class A Midwest League clash at Dozer Park despite out-hitting the hosting Chiefs 11-7 and having four of those hits go for extra bases.

Peoria followed Antico's home run with Thomas Francisco's bases-loaded, two-RBI single to make it 3-0 before the Bandits got their second at-bat.

Doubles by QC's Dillan Shrum and Morgan McCullough in the fourth cut the Peoria lead to 3-1, but Francisco doubled and scored on a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the inning to extend the lead back out the three runs.

The Bandits missed their best chance to pull even in the fifth when Diego Hernandez singled to lead off the inning but was cut down stealing, only to see Parker Bates double and Kale Emshoff homer later in the frame to make it 4-3.

It was Emshoff's eighth home run with Quad Cities this season.

Peoria got one of those runs back in the sixth inning when Quad Cities reliever Patrick Smith gave up a single and hit two batters before recording an out, with Jacob Buchberger eventually scoring on a groundout.

After the Bandits loaded the bases in the top of the seventh to no avail, the Chiefs pushed the lead back to three on a Todd Lott homer off QC's Chase Wallace.

Hernandez, Bates, Felix Familia and McCullough all had two hits for Quad Cities.

Cerantola (0-1) took the loss, giving up three runs in 1 2/3 innings. Jack Aldrich came on in the second and kept Quad Cities in the game, giving up just one run over 3 1/3 innings. Starter Austin Love (3-6) got the win for Peoria.

The teams continue their series Friday at 6:35 p.m.

