Block, Smith, Klein combine on one-hitter in Bandits' victory

A.J. Block had good stuff working in his start for the Quad Cities River Bandits Saturday night and got rewarded with his fourth win of the season.
The one thing he and two relievers didn't get, though, was the team's second no-hitter of the season.
Instead, Block, Patrick Smith and Will Klein combined on a one-hitter in QC's 2-0 Class High-A victory over Peoria at Modern Woodmen Park.
The only unquestioned hit came off Smith in the seventh as the three combined to strike out 13 Chiefs batters.
The special pitching effort finally went by the wayside in the seventh when No. 3 hitter Pedro Pages, leading off the inning, bounced a chopper up the middle off Smith. QC second-baseman Rubendy Jaquez fielded the ball to the left field side of second base in the outfield grass and had no throw to first from short left field for Peoria's first base hit of the game.
Block and Widger were hardly concerned about the club missing out on its second combined no-hitter of the season, Widger just happy his club snapped a two-game losing streak and gave itself a chance to split the six-game set with a win in Sunday's finale.
“It's something when the game is going that easy that you don't even realize it sometimes,” said Widger of the no-no playing out as long as it did. “It comes down to a ball bouncing through the middle of the infield.
“It happens, but we're extremely happy getting that pitching performance we got tonight. All things considered, we'll take a one-hitter.”
Block, who was pulled after what appeared to be a relatively easy outing in which he faced only three batters in four of his five innings, said he wasn't even aware of an original hit being changed to an error and the gem still intact as he went and got his post pitching work done in the clubhouse.
“You'd be surprised,” said Block of feeling as if he struggled a bit early. “The first couple of innings I felt like I was leaving the ball up a little bit and these guys we're playing are pretty good at hitting mistakes.”
One of those mistakes that was covered up early came to the second batter when QC center fielder Parker Bates laid out to make a diving catch of a Jhon Torres drive to left center.
After that, though, the second inning, when a questionable play happened and he walked a batter, was his only bump in the road. Then the bullpen took over.
“We've got a lot of good guys,” said Block, who fanned six in his five innings of hitless pitching. “Klein throwing 102 tonight, I think he touched, with a nasty breaking ball. Patrick Smith is just disgusting from the left side and runs it up 95 or 96, too, so gotta love that behind you.”
Chiefs designated hitter Aaron Antonini had the closest thing to a hit off Block in the second inning. He rolled a slow grounder to the left side of the infield. QC third baseman Jake Means attempted to field it moving to his left, but missed it. QC shortstop Maikel Garcia then gloved the bounding ball but bobbled it before eating the ball and not making a throw to first.
The play was originally ruled a base hit but later changed to an error on Garcia to preserve the no-hitter.
“When the play happened, I thought it was a routine error,” said QC manager Chris Widger, noting it was a catcher running to first and Garcia had enough time to make a throw.
“We were discussing it in the dugout and thought about 'what if it comes down to the end of the game and that was the only hit?' Then it's really hard to change. We were hoping that somebody would look at it and they did and all of a sudden it changed” on the board.
QC scored all the runs it needed in the third inning with the help of an error by Peoria starting and losing pitcher Logan Gragg (2-7).
Kale Emshoff drew a leadoff walk. With one out, leadoff batter Garcia chopped a grounder to Gragg who threw wildly to second to try to get Emshoff, who ended up on third. Eric Cole followed with a solid RBI single to score the first run of the game with Garcia advancing to third. Nick Loftin then followed with a sacrifice fly to score Garcia.
An inning later, QC missed a golden chance to add to the lead. Parker Bates ripped a one-out double and was gunned down trying to stretch it into a triple. The next batter, Gavin Stupienski, then drilled a triple over the head of Peoria centerfielder Tyler Reichenborn, but was stranded when Emshoff struck out to end the inning.