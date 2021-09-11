Block, Smith, Klein combine on one-hitter in Bandits' victory

Chiefs designated hitter Aaron Antonini had the closest thing to a hit off Block in the second inning. He rolled a slow grounder to the left side of the infield. QC third baseman Jake Means attempted to field it moving to his left, but missed it. QC shortstop Maikel Garcia then gloved the bounding ball but bobbled it before eating the ball and not making a throw to first.

The play was originally ruled a base hit but later changed to an error on Garcia to preserve the no-hitter.

“When the play happened, I thought it was a routine error,” said QC manager Chris Widger, noting it was a catcher running to first and Garcia had enough time to make a throw.

“We were discussing it in the dugout and thought about 'what if it comes down to the end of the game and that was the only hit?' Then it's really hard to change. We were hoping that somebody would look at it and they did and all of a sudden it changed” on the board.

QC scored all the runs it needed in the third inning with the help of an error by Peoria starting and losing pitcher Logan Gragg (2-7).