Butcher adjusts to life beyond baseball

As the most unusual season in major-league baseball history begins, there are things Mike Butcher misses.
The camaraderie of the clubhouse, getting a chance to work and talk with players on a day-to-day basis, the East Moline native misses those interactions as he steps back from a 34-year career in professional baseball.
"It’s been different, but I knew it would be long before COVID-19 came around," Butcher said.
The United Township graduate spent the past 14 years working as a major-league pitching coach, the last four with the Arizona Diamondbacks, and by the time his most recent two-year extension expired following the 2019 season Butcher knew it was time for a break.
"In my mind when I signed that last extension, I knew I would work as hard as I had ever worked, put everything into it and then for all the right reasons, step away," Butcher said. "It was time."
Butcher seriously entertained a couple of opportunities last winter to join new organizations in the same role and talked briefly with a few other organizations who had reached out to him but ultimately decided to stick to his plan.
While he already misses the chance to be around the pitchers he worked with, as he suspected he might, he doesn’t miss the travel or the daily meetings that are a part of it all.
Butcher isn't ruling out a return to baseball in the future, but for now he is enjoying the chance to spend additional time with his family and pursue a few business ventures.
For the first time since shoulder surgery kept him off the mound 23 years ago when he was pitching for the Angels, Butcher finds himself away from the game during the summertime.
"This is the first time I’ve had a chance since then to take a trip with my family during the summer," Butcher said.
He joined his wife, Tami, daughters Madison and Tatum and son Brooks on a trip to Lake Powell in northern Arizona and southern Utah.
"It’s a great place, boating, water skiing, jet skis, all of those types of things, and a great setting," Butcher said. "My wife’s family has gone there for years and it was nice to have the chance to be part of it. The friends they always see there, they finally found out I do exist."
And, Butcher enjoyed the chance to just relax.
"When you work in baseball, you miss a lot of family time. One of the great things about working for the Diamondbacks for the past four years has been that instead of being gone for 162 games, I was only on the road for 81," said Butcher, whose family home is in Chandler, Ariz.
"It’s been good to have a chance to be a dad and work in a game that has been really good to me over the years," Butcher said. "This is sort of a transitional year, and it’s been great to have that family time, but I’m grateful and blessed for the 34 years I’ve had in professional baseball."
Selected by the Kansas City Royals in the second round of the 1986 draft out of Northeastern Oklahoma A&M, Butcher pitched in the Angels, Indians and Mariners organizations over 11 minor-league seasons.
He made his major-league debut with the Angels in 1992 and made 115 relief appearances in the big leagues, going 11-4 with nine saves during his career.
Butcher spent six seasons working as a coach in the Angels’ minor-league system before becoming the pitching coach on Joe Maddon’s staff with the Rays in 2006.
He rejoined the Angels as their major-league pitching coach the following year and spent nine seasons there before joining the Diamondbacks in 2016.
Butcher recalls a conversation he had at that time with Tony LaRussa, who carried the title of chief baseball officer for Arizona while essentially filling the duties of a general manager.
"When I got the job, I remember him saying, ‘oh, you’re old school,’ but I told him that I wasn’t old school or new school, that I was in school, that I wanted to learn every day," Butcher said.
"That’s the way I always approached the game. The learning never stopped and until my last day with the Diamondbacks, that did not change. I was always learning."
Butcher adjusted as analytics grew in baseball, seeing value in understanding the numbers that have taken on added importance with technological enhancements in the game in recent years.
He also continued to see value in the things he learned while working his way toward a major-league debut of one scoreless inning of relief work for the Angels in a game against Toronto on July 6, 1992.
"Your spin rate may be outstanding, but what does it mean if you give up five runs?" Butcher said. "Good pitching is a little bit of everything. The numbers, integrate them, use them, but don’t forget the rest of it. Show me a guy who hits his spots, can move the ball around, I’ll show you a guy who can pitch."
Butcher continues to teach the game that way, offering a handful of private lessons among other business ventures he is currently involved in.
He’s helped out at a pair of Phoenix restaurants his wife’s family owns and operates, Aunt Chilada’s and Rustler’s Rooste, one a classic Mexican restaurant with roots dating to the 1890s and the latter known for the quality of its steaks.
Butcher also works with Ioticiti, a technology company which provides industrial-grade IoT services to all types of industry and business, assisting in improving safety, efficiency, sustainability and security.
He also operates Scoutandcellar.com/butch, an online business which markets wine that is free from synthetic pesticides, chemical additives and sweeteners.
"I’m keeping busy and enjoying it all," Butcher said.
Butcher has not lost his passion for baseball, either.
"I still love the game," he said. "I know I’ll continue to watch it and I’m sure I’ll watch it differently than a lot of people. When I’m watching a game, there is a constant evaluation of what’s going on."
Butcher said he hopes things go well during the major-league season, which finally enjoyed a delayed opening day on Thursday.
He expects it be an experience for players and coaches unlike anything before.
"To play with no fans, it will be different. People talk about the money in the game, but the guys I’ve worked with, the chance to play in front of a crowd, to compete in that arena, that’s the motivation," Butcher said. "Right now, it has to be like playing on a backfield diamond at spring training for them."
Several friends in the game have sought out Butcher, asking him to break down video and offer input or work as an advance scout.
Butcher is doing a bit of both and said if he were to get back into the business of baseball, he’d entertain a few possibilities.
"If I had a chance to manage at the major-league level, work as a coordinator at the minor-league level or work as a consultant for a team, it’s something I’d take a good, hard look at," Butcher said.
"I’ve been so fortunate over the years. To be a major-league pitching coach, that’s a job only 30 people in the world get to have. I’m proud that I was able to have one of those jobs for 14 years. I’m so appreciative of the opportunities I’ve had. Baseball has given me a good life."
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!