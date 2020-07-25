Butcher adjusts to life beyond baseball

Butcher isn't ruling out a return to baseball in the future, but for now he is enjoying the chance to spend additional time with his family and pursue a few business ventures.

For the first time since shoulder surgery kept him off the mound 23 years ago when he was pitching for the Angels, Butcher finds himself away from the game during the summertime.

"This is the first time I’ve had a chance since then to take a trip with my family during the summer," Butcher said.

He joined his wife, Tami, daughters Madison and Tatum and son Brooks on a trip to Lake Powell in northern Arizona and southern Utah.

"It’s a great place, boating, water skiing, jet skis, all of those types of things, and a great setting," Butcher said. "My wife’s family has gone there for years and it was nice to have the chance to be part of it. The friends they always see there, they finally found out I do exist."

And, Butcher enjoyed the chance to just relax.

"When you work in baseball, you miss a lot of family time. One of the great things about working for the Diamondbacks for the past four years has been that instead of being gone for 162 games, I was only on the road for 81," said Butcher, whose family home is in Chandler, Ariz.