Cardinals catch Bedell off guard, and he loves it

From his view on top of the mound, Ian Bedell appreciates how an unexpected pitch, executed perfectly at just the right time can create a game-changing moment.
His favorite professional baseball team accomplished just that Thursday, selecting the Missouri junior from Davenport Central in the fourth round of baseball’s annual free-agent draft.
St. Louis threw a life-changing curve Bedell’s way, catching the 122th pick in this year’s draft a little off guard.
"I didn’t see it coming," Bedell said Friday. "It’s a dream come true, a chance to play for the team I grew up watching ever since I was a little kid. But, I was surprised when St. Louis called. They were not one of the teams that had shown a lot of interest."
Projected by MLB.com as the 88th overall prospect in this year’s draft class, Bedell had expected to hear his name called late in the second round or early in the third in the shortened five-round draft.
He spent Thursday evening camped out in the basement of his family’s home, surrounded by his parents, his brother, his girlfriend and a few buddies from his high school days at Davenport Central.
They watched and waited and then waited some more.
"Honestly, after Kansas City picked at number 105, I had pretty much given up all hope," Bedell said. "I didn’t think I was going to get an offer after that which would have the signing bonus that I wanted. I was thinking that I was headed back to Mizzou, which I was prepared to do."
The Cardinals had other ideas.
Shortly after thinking his draft dreams wouldn’t be realized for another year, Bedell received a text from his advisor.
"There was interest from the Cardinals at 122 and the bonus dollars were around what I was looking for initially. I was, ‘Is this happening?’ I had some time. I talked it over with my family, thought for a couple of minutes and decided, let’s go. It’s the Cardinals. Let’s make it happen."
Bedell still found himself having to wait.
Other teams had picks to make.
There were commercials to squeeze in on the telecast.
"It was the longest 15 minutes of my life," Bedell said. "They got to pick number 119 and it was like time stood still. It took forever for 119."
Eventually, things all worked out.
"Seeing my name pop up on that screen, what an experience. That’s when I knew it was real, that not only had I been drafted but that I had been drafted by the team I grew up watching, always wanting to play for," Bedell said. "It was an incredible experience."
The same description fits the journey Bedell traveled to reach this point.
From growing up in Davenport watching Cardinals and Astros prospects play for the Quad Cities River Bandits to dominating for the Blue Devils as a sophomore in high school, it all grew his love of the game and positioned Bedell to take that next step.
He ultimately reclassified and graduated early to join the Missouri program in 2018, where the 6-foot-2 right-hander found an education that extended beyond the confines of a classroom.
"I grew up throwing baseballs. At Missouri, I learned how to pitch," Bedell said. "The pitching coach there, Fred Corral, really preaches the mental part of the game. Those nights when you’re getting hit around, when nothing seems to be working, your mind can still work for you and get you out of it."
Bedell said Corral believes in visualization and talks a lot about FOM — frame of mind.
"He would have us lying down on the ground, eyes closed, visualizing success, and then help us put together a plan to turn that plan into reality," Bedell said. "I learned how to prepare, how to put together a good plan and then go out and execute it. It wasn’t just throwing the ball. It was pitching."
Bedell, who caught the Cardinals’ attention not only with the Tigers but with his success in going 4-0 with a 0.58 ERA last summer in the Cape Cod League, looks forward to having that opportunity again.
Having continued to train in facilities in Missouri since the COVID-19 pandemic brought an early end to his junior season with the Southeastern Conference program, Bedell is ready to go whenever and wherever the Cardinals want him to go.
"I’m looking forward to getting the physical out of the way, signing and seeing where it all leads," Bedell said. "Everything in baseball is on hold right now, but I’m ready to go when they say ‘Go.’ I’m pretty excited about how it all played out, couldn’t have asked for anything more."
