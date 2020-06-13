Cardinals catch Bedell off guard, and he loves it

The Cardinals had other ideas.

Shortly after thinking his draft dreams wouldn’t be realized for another year, Bedell received a text from his advisor.

"There was interest from the Cardinals at 122 and the bonus dollars were around what I was looking for initially. I was, ‘Is this happening?’ I had some time. I talked it over with my family, thought for a couple of minutes and decided, let’s go. It’s the Cardinals. Let’s make it happen."

Bedell still found himself having to wait.

Other teams had picks to make.

There were commercials to squeeze in on the telecast.

"It was the longest 15 minutes of my life," Bedell said. "They got to pick number 119 and it was like time stood still. It took forever for 119."

Eventually, things all worked out.

"Seeing my name pop up on that screen, what an experience. That’s when I knew it was real, that not only had I been drafted but that I had been drafted by the team I grew up watching, always wanting to play for," Bedell said. "It was an incredible experience."

The same description fits the journey Bedell traveled to reach this point.