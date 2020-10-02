Cardinals Hall of Famer Bob Gibson dies at 84

"In the ninth inning, I wasn't pitching, I was throwing," Gibson had said. "Before the inning started, Keane said, 'I don't want you to try to be fancy. Just throw it over the middle of the plate. I don't believe they're going to hit four home runs.'

"They hit two, by Clete Boyer and Phil Linz. And Phil Linz couldn't hit home runs. Clete knocked the crap out of it and then they did it again.

"I had good stuff. I didn't just lay it in there, but I looked in the dugout and Johnny wasn't anywhere to be found," Gibson said.

At this point, Gibson said he thought he would try a different approach.

"I thought maybe I should start pitching instead of just throwing," said Gibson, who got Bobby Richardson to pop to second baseman Dal Maxvill for the final out.

With that putout, Gibson had started a string of pitching nine-inning complete games in the World Series. In 1967 and 1968, he pitched six times, with all of them complete games.