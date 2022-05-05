CLASS A MIDWEST LEAGUE: River Bandits stymied again by Kernels

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Hits were again hard to come by for the Quad Cities River Bandits as their Class A Midwest League series with Cedar Rapids continued Thursday evening at Perfect Game Field.

Despite only getting three hits, though, the River Bandits managed to find a way to battle early in a 5-3 setback.

The 10-14 River Bandits jumped out to a 3-2 lead after two and a half innings, but the hosting Kernels (17-7) answered with a pair in the bottom of the third to take a lead and added an insurance tally in the fifth to secure the Western Division battle.

QC manufactured a run in the first inning. Tyler Tolbert reached on a throwing error and stole second. Peyton Wilson followed with a walk, setting up what had the potential to be a big inning. Herard Gonzalez moved up both runners with a sacrifice bunt. Tolbert then scored on a wild pitch by Cedar Rapids starter Sean Mooney.

With Wilson at third, Berle Dixon drew a two-out walk but was picked off first to end the frame.

After the hosts scored single runs in the first and second off starting and losing pitcher Anderson Paulino (0-4), QC plated two more runs in the top of the third with some more Kernels help.

Morgan McCullough led off the frame with a walk and Tolbert followed with a bunt single. An error by first baseman Aaron Sabato allowed McCullough to score as Gonzalez reached safely and Tolbert moved to third with one out.

Tolbert scored when Gonzalez was nailed trying to steal second for the second out, and the inning flamed out from there.

Two hits, an RBI groundout and a QC error allowed the Kernels to retake the lead in the bottom of the third.

Paulino lasted 3.1 innings as he gave up six of the Kernels’ nine hits and four of the five runs (three earned). Emilio Marquez and Ruben Ramirez followed on the hill for QC.

Cedar Rapids pitchers Mooney, John Stankiewicz (W, 1-0) and Miguel Rodriguez (save, 1) combined to strike out 11 QC batters a night after the Bandits whiffed 13 times.

The six-game series is scheduled to resume Friday evening at 6:35 in Cedar Rapids.

