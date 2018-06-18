Those of us who were Chicago Cubs fans in the 1960s recall a remarkable continuity in the team’s batting order.
Every day for years — for darn near a decade actually — you knew the first five names in the lineup always were going to be Kessinger-Beckert-Williams-Santo-Banks. Always in that order, always at the same positions.
Major league teams aren’t quite that monotonous any more, but the Cubs have taken lineup juggling to a new extreme under manager Joe Maddon.
In 68 games going into Monday night’s game with the Dodgers, Maddon had used 62 different starting batting orders, not counting pitchers.
There are days when you wonder if the lineup isn’t determined by a dart board or a roulette wheel.
Maddon is well known for doing bizarre things. He's sort of a self-professed mad scientist who lives to experiment.
In an important game against the first-place Brewers last week, he decided it was a good idea with the score 1-0 in the eighth inning to use two different relief pitchers for brief stretches in left field.
One of them later said he was scared to death. The other one confessed that he ran out there wearing someone else’s prescription sunglasses.
Fortunately, no balls were hit in that direction and Maddon got away with his madness.
With two runners on base in a tie game with the Cardinals on Sunday night, he brought in a relief pitcher who had thrown only three major league innings all season. That maneuver didn't work out as well.
Sometimes you get the feeling Maddon makes these moves just to show how clever and innovative he can be.
It’s hard to be too critical of Maddon. He did end the Cubs’ 108-year championship drought in 2016 and they're not doing that badly this season. They had a 40-28 record and were a half game out of first place going into Monday.
They’re coming off a week in which they split six games against their two primary Central Division rivals.
Here is what is disturbing: They were shut out in the three losses. Although the Cubs are second in the National League in runs scored, there is a distinct feast-or-famine nature to this team.
And you can’t help but wonder if Maddon’s incessant lineup tinkering has something to do with it.
When you put the numbers under a microscope, the lack of continuity in the lineup is amazing.
The only lineup Maddon has used more than twice this season is this one: Albert Almora, Javier Baez, Kris Bryant, Anthony Rizzo, Willson Contreras, Kyle Schwarber, Addison Russell, Jason Heyward. He has used that one five times. The Cubs are 4-1 and score an average of seven runs per game with that combo.
Maddon hasn’t used it since May 30.
He has used eight different leadoff batters. He has used as many as 10 different players in some slots in the order.
Baez has started at least once in each of the first eight spots in the batting order. Almora and Ben Zobrist have batted in seven different slots. Tommy LaStella, Ian Happ and Schwarber each have batted in six different spots.
There was much discussion before the season about who the Cubs would use as a leadoff man, including speculation that Maddon would again try Schwarber in the role. He’s tried almost everyone except Schwarber.
He even put Bryant in the leadoff spot twice. The Cubs won both games and he hasn’t done it again since. The next game after that he went with Baez, who was hitless in 16 at-bats at the time.
After having Almora lead off in 11 straight games from April 19-30 — resulting in nine victories — Maddon apparently decided that wasn’t the best idea. Almora has led off in only 12 of 42 games since then.
The Cubs, by the way, are 18-9 when Almora leads off.
You also have to wonder sometimes about the manager’s handling of Baez, a remarkable talent who struggles with consistency. Then again, maybe it’s because he has batted seventh 15 times, second 13 times, eighth 11 times, sixth seven times, fifth six times, third three times, first twice and fourth twice.
Even when Maddon comes up with a good idea, he doesn’t stay with it for too long.
In the Cubs’ 2016 championship season, he frequently batted his pitchers in the eighth spot in the batting order. It was weird but it seemed to work and it has since been copied by some other teams.
He almost never does it anymore. He did it once this season, on May 28. The Cubs beat the Pirates 7-0 and he hasn’t done it again since.
Most managers are hesitant to break up a hot hand. Not Maddon.
Heyward came into the weekend on the best roll of his Cubs career, but Maddon benched him for Friday’s game with the Cardinals. After Almora got three hits Friday, he was back on the bench Saturday. Russell began to find himself at the plate with three hits Friday and a home run on Saturday, but he was out of the starting lineup Sunday.
Maddon probably has the best batch of position players in all of baseball. It’s not necessary to tinker and shake things up every day to score runs.
When you have this much talent, all you need to do is bring superior forces to bear — an old military cliche — and get out of the way. By tinkering, you risk screwing things up.
Maybe a little bit of consistency would lead to more feast and less famine.