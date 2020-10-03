DOXSIE: Cubs in need of a painful teardown

Remember how so many folks were wistfully speculating a few weeks ago about an all-Chicago World Series?
That one crashed and burned in a hurry, didn’t it?
It took only a few days for both the Cubs and White Sox to get bounced from the playoffs.
The White Sox lost to Oakland on back-to-back days after a promising start. The Cubs barely put up a fight against Miami, scoring one run in two games against a no-name pitching staff.
So now both teams trudge off into the off-season, but it feels as though they’re headed in opposite directions.
Despite the disheartening finish, the White Sox appear to be on the precipice of something special. It resembles where the Cubs were in 2015.
They have a clutch-hitting horse at first base, budding stars all over the left side of the diamond, a stud of the future in center field, quality catching and an ace starting pitcher. Build up the pitching staff, maybe change managers, possibly tweak a few other things and we really might see a World Series sometime soon.
It feels like the start of something.
The Cubs? It sort of feels like the end of something.
They’re ready for a tear-down.
It’s been a nice run. We’ll always have that long-awaited championship in 2016 but it’s time to pull out the wrecking ball and enact some real change.
For the second season in a row, the offense fell apart late in the season and the bargain basement bullpen broke down at crucial moments.
This is a team full of guys who flail at sliders in the dirt trying to hit the ball 450 feet when a 150-foot blooper would suffice. The Cubs struck out 9.47 times per game and it feels as though all of them came with runners on base in the final three innings. They batted .220 as a team and scored three runs or fewer in 16 of the last 26 games.
It’s largely the same bunch of guys who answered our prayers in 2016. There still were six players from that team playing almost every day.
And that’s what is going to make the off-season so hurtful. A lot of those guys need to go if this team is going to move forward.
The Cubs need to set aside their hearts and use their heads.
Kris Bryant needed seven RBIs in the final two games of the regular season to reach double figures for the season. He hasn’t driven in more than 77 runs in a season since his 2016 MVP campaign.
Kyle Schwarber has demonstrated that he’s never going to take his power potential to a higher level. Left-fielders who hit 30 home runs and strike out 150 times are a dime a dozen in baseball today. It’s time to give up on the notion that he’s going to evolve into a superstar.
As special as Javy Baez and Willson Contreras are in terms of the skills they bring to their respective positions, they’re also wildly inconsistent and stubborn about making changes to their game. Baez seems to have regressed offensively.
It’s time to see how much those guys bring on the trade market. Bryant, Schwarber and Baez all are eligible for arbitration and could become free agents after next season. Contreras is locked up for one year beyond that.
All of them still have enough value that they should be able to bring some great young arms and some developing position players that can form the nucleus of a bright future. It may mean a year or two of no playoffs but it shouldn’t be as lengthy a rebuild as what we experienced prior to 2016.
I would keep Ian Happ, who has shown real progress. Keep David Bote, who is signed to a team-friendly long-term contract, and Nico Hoerner, one of the few Cubs who makes contact rather than trying to hit five-run homers.
Keep Anthony Rizzo, who still is a good player and great clubhouse influence. Keep Yu Darvish and Kyle Hendricks, who have shown a willingness to adjust and are signed through 2023.
Move everything else out onto the front lawn and see what other teams are willing to offer.
That includes Jon Lester, who has a team option to return in 2021. Lester, an old and trusted friend of manager David Ross, tweeted on Saturday that the Cubs "will return to greatness in ’21," but they should do it without him. That will be a hard one for Rossie to sign off on.
There is one other change that needs to happen.
Other teams have recognized the increased value of relief pitching in today’s game. It seems as though almost every team now has a bullpen full of youngsters who throw 98 mph.
The Cubs have continued to rely on retreads and rejects in the pen. A majority of their relievers this season — including the closer — were guys they plucked off someone else’s scrap heap and signed to 1-year contracts for little more than the major league minimum.
The bullpen wasn’t the direct cause of the playoff collapse, but it had an impact. The Cubs got solid efforts from Hendricks and Darvish in the two games, but both times Ross stayed with them too long and things fell apart in the seventh inning. He didn’t have a bullpen he could trust.
It’s time to make that part of the team more of a priority.
In order to do that, the Cubs need to sacrifice some of the heroes of ’16.
It’s going to hurt.
