DOXSIE: Cubs in need of a painful teardown

As special as Javy Baez and Willson Contreras are in terms of the skills they bring to their respective positions, they’re also wildly inconsistent and stubborn about making changes to their game. Baez seems to have regressed offensively.

It’s time to see how much those guys bring on the trade market. Bryant, Schwarber and Baez all are eligible for arbitration and could become free agents after next season. Contreras is locked up for one year beyond that.

All of them still have enough value that they should be able to bring some great young arms and some developing position players that can form the nucleus of a bright future. It may mean a year or two of no playoffs but it shouldn’t be as lengthy a rebuild as what we experienced prior to 2016.

I would keep Ian Happ, who has shown real progress. Keep David Bote, who is signed to a team-friendly long-term contract, and Nico Hoerner, one of the few Cubs who makes contact rather than trying to hit five-run homers.

Keep Anthony Rizzo, who still is a good player and great clubhouse influence. Keep Yu Darvish and Kyle Hendricks, who have shown a willingness to adjust and are signed through 2023.

Move everything else out onto the front lawn and see what other teams are willing to offer.