Even major leaguers wondered if they were in heaven

When the White Sox got their chance to visit the movie site field, pitcher Dallas Keuchel tossed a few bags with one of the team’s coaches. When Keuchel missed badly with one of his throws, his teammates taunted him, shouting "He’s throwing splitters."

Another Sox pitcher, Lucas Giolito, climbed aboard a John Deere tractor like the one Ray Kinsella used to plow under his corn in the film.

Most of the people out there were just ordinary fans but there also were some impromptu celebrity appearances. Dwier Brown, who played Ray Kinsella’s father in the legendary film, stopped by.

So did former White Sox superstar Paul Konerko, who had the same "Is this heaven?" look in his eye as Judge. He was preparing to have a game of catch with his son.

"I’ve been practicing," Konerko said. "My arm’s not quite in shape but I’ll be fine. I had to do this."

After all of that, they also went ahead and played a game on that nice, new field, which was refreshingly free of commercial signage.

The fans had to find their way through or around the cornfields to get from the movie site to the stadium.