Even major leaguers wondered if they were in heaven

DYERSVILLE, Iowa — At about 2 p.m. Thursday, you might have had a hard time convincing Aaron Judge that he wasn’t in heaven.
The New York Yankees’ towering right-fielder was standing in the middle of a baseball diamond he had seen only in the movies and glancing around with wider-than-usual eyes.
Some well-intentioned reporters were asking him questions and some ordinary fans were lurking nearby hoping to grab selfies with a star, but Judge’s mind seemed to be elsewhere.
It was almost as if he had dipped himself in magic waters. Years from now the memories will be so fresh, he may have to brush them away from his face.
He didn’t ask the heaven question so no one offered up the iconic answer — "No, it’s Iowa" — but you could tell it’s what he was thinking.
"I wish I had brought my glove out here," Judge said, eyeing a few fans throwing the ball around in the outfield. "I could have had a catch with someone."
All of it was part of the giddy circus that accompanied the first regular-season major league baseball game ever played in the state of Iowa.
Judge and the Yankees played the Chicago White Sox in an 8,000-seat stadium about a quarter-mile west of the Field of Dreams movie site, but just as many memories were made on the modest farm and field where the ultra-popular flick was filmed 33 years ago.
Even before you arrived at the field northeast of Dyersville, you could tell something special was afoot. There were clusters of people gathered in parties outside farms periodically along the road, waving at cars as they passed by. Some of them held up signs saying such things as "Welcome MLB" and "Go Sox, Hit it here, Eloy."
You had to show your digital parking pass when you got within a few miles, then parked your car in some trampled-down beanfields out across Lansing Road, nearly a mile from the field.
Handicap accessible it wasn’t.
You had to be an Iowa resident to get in on the lottery to possibly buy tickets to the game for a mere $375 plus tax, handling and parking. But the parking lot was choked with out-of-state license plates from Virginia, New York, Florida, Kentucky, Pennsylvania.
Some of them reportedly paid as much as $5,000 in secondary ticket markets.
Almost everyone paused at the movie site field before proceeding to the stadium for the game.
Coach Dennis Rima of the Field of Dreams "ghost players" who frequently play on the movie field, said it’s the most people he ever saw there. By far.
You could go out to center field to play catch and snap photos walking in or out of the surrounding cornfields. There were cornhole games set up in shallow right field for anyone who wanted to play.
When the White Sox got their chance to visit the movie site field, pitcher Dallas Keuchel tossed a few bags with one of the team’s coaches. When Keuchel missed badly with one of his throws, his teammates taunted him, shouting "He’s throwing splitters."
Another Sox pitcher, Lucas Giolito, climbed aboard a John Deere tractor like the one Ray Kinsella used to plow under his corn in the film.
Most of the people out there were just ordinary fans but there also were some impromptu celebrity appearances. Dwier Brown, who played Ray Kinsella’s father in the legendary film, stopped by.
So did former White Sox superstar Paul Konerko, who had the same "Is this heaven?" look in his eye as Judge. He was preparing to have a game of catch with his son.
"I’ve been practicing," Konerko said. "My arm’s not quite in shape but I’ll be fine. I had to do this."
After all of that, they also went ahead and played a game on that nice, new field, which was refreshingly free of commercial signage.
The fans had to find their way through or around the cornfields to get from the movie site to the stadium.
"Just walking through the corn to get over here was the coolest thing," said Bettendorf’s Dan Tomlin, who was lucky enough to nab a pair of those $375 tickets. "It was like you were in the movie or something. It was amazing."
There were more amazing things to come.
Judge really made it a night for him to remember when he slugged a three-run home run into the right-field corn in the third inning before following that up with a two-run blast in the ninth.
And the White Sox’s Eloy Jimenez very nearly hit it far enough to reach those roadside fans with a three-run blast in the same inning.
Then the game had a classic ending as Tim Anderson hit a two-run walk-off shot in the ninth to give the Sox a 9-8 win.
The pregame ceremonies were special, too. It began with actor Kevin Costner, who played Ray Kinsella in the film, strolling in out of the corn in right field. He walked very slowly and stopped in shallow center as James Horner’s memorable soundtrack from the film was played.
As Costner stood there, the Yankees and White Sox filed in out of the corn and lined up around the infield.
Costner then spoke to the crowd about the film that was made here all those years ago and how its mystique has endured. Then he asked the question that Judge did not: "Is this heaven?"
About 8,000 people answered in unison: "No, it’s Iowa."
It all was a little bit corny and syrupy, but if you love the game and the film as so many do, it was impossible not to have a tear in your eye.
Even with the way it ended, Yankees manager Aaron Boone felt it.
“That was as special and break-taking a setting for a baseball game as I’ve ever seen …'' he said. "Seeing Kevin Costner standing out there in center field, that’s a memory I think I’ll take with me for the rest of my life.’’