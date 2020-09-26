EYE OPENERS: Brewers' rookie ace has Q-C ties

If you’re a Cubs or Cardinals fan, you already know this name because you’ve seen this guy embarrass the hitters on your favorite team a few times this season.
Milwaukee Brewers relief pitcher Devin Williams has a shot at being named the National League rookie of the year in this abbreviated season, primarily because of a plus fastball combined with perhaps the best change-up in all of baseball.
Going into the weekend, he had a 0.36 earned-run average and had allowed only six hits in 25 inning with 52 strikeouts.
Good relief pitchers often average more than a strikeout out per inning. This guy is averaging more than two.
One other thing about Williams: He loves Gunchies pizza.
He ate it often when passing through the Quad-Cities when he was in Class A ball in 2015 and 2016.
Williams’ mother, Angela Norton, is a first cousin of Karen Bishop Denison of Muscatine. Karen and her husband, Kerry, frequently went to watch Williams pitch in Davenport, Burlington and Cedar Rapids when he played for the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers in the Midwest League in 2015 and 2016.
They often would take Angela and sometimes Devin out to eat when they were in town, frequently going to Gunchies in Rock Island.
One time they were planning to go there following a game, and when the contest went extra innings, Gunchies owner Eric Ludtke — a good friend of Kerry Denison — kept his establishment open after his normal closing time so Devin and the family could get their fix of Quad-Cities style pizza.
Williams’ rise to major league dominance is nothing short of amazing. He had Tommy John surgery three years ago and just two years ago was 0-3 with a 5.82 ERA in the Class A Carolina League before perfecting that change-up.
This season, he seemingly has gotten better with every pitch. The only earned run he has allowed came on July 27, in his second outing of the season.
He gave up a home run to Pittsburgh’s Colin Moran that day but other than that, all he has given up are singles by Javier Baez, Jose Abreu and Kolten Wong, a double by Kyle Schwarber and a triple by Kris Bryant.
That’s it. For the whole season.
***
If Williams does end up being named rookie of the year, he would make history as the first true set-up man to win the award.
The last relief pitcher to be named rookie of the year was Craig Kimbrel, who recorded 46 saves in his debut season with Atlanta in 2011.
No reliever ever has won the award with fewer than 15 saves. Williams doesn't have a single save.
***
Maybe the Cubs should have traded Kris Bryant before his value began to plummet.
It sort of feels like that’s what has happened in this bizarre, abridged season.
Admittedly, it’s a small sample size but coming into the weekend, Bryant was batting .195 with 2 home runs and 5 runs batted in. That looks even worse when you consider that his understudy, David Bote, had 6 home runs and 27 RBIs in seven fewer at-bats.
This hasn’t been a sudden decline. Bryant has not driven in more than 77 runs in a season since he won the MVP award in 2016. Teams have learned how to pitch to him and it appears he hasn’t adjusted.
***
The Missouri Valley Football Conference came out with the schedule for its "spring" season, which begins in the dead of winter, on Feb. 19.
Fortunately, the league has four teams with domed stadiums and it had the sense to front-load the schedule with a lot of games in those venues at the start of the season.
But it’s still going to be plenty unpleasant when Western Illinois goes to play at Illinois State on March 6 and when WIU hosts Northern Iowa in Macomb on March 13.
***
I think most people believed Gale Sayers’ success as a scintillating ballcarrier with the Chicago Bears was the product of nothing more than natural, God-given gifts.
Sayers, who died last week at the age of 77, definitely had talent. But he also had an unrelenting work ethic.
In an interview in 2005, he told me that as a high school kid in Omaha he got up at 5 a.m. every day to work out before school and those habits lasted a lifetime. Even after retiring from football, as the founder of a successful computer supply company, he woke up at 4:15 a.m. each day and was usually at the office by 5:30.
“I’ve been doing it this way my whole life, and I can’t stop,’’ Sayers explained. “I don’t have an alarm clock. I just get up. There’s no way I can stay in bed until 6.’’
Get the latest baseball news delivered to you!
Sign up to receive professional baseball news in your inbox every week.