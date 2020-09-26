EYE OPENERS: Brewers' rookie ace has Q-C ties

One time they were planning to go there following a game, and when the contest went extra innings, Gunchies owner Eric Ludtke — a good friend of Kerry Denison — kept his establishment open after his normal closing time so Devin and the family could get their fix of Quad-Cities style pizza.

Williams’ rise to major league dominance is nothing short of amazing. He had Tommy John surgery three years ago and just two years ago was 0-3 with a 5.82 ERA in the Class A Carolina League before perfecting that change-up.

This season, he seemingly has gotten better with every pitch. The only earned run he has allowed came on July 27, in his second outing of the season.

He gave up a home run to Pittsburgh’s Colin Moran that day but other than that, all he has given up are singles by Javier Baez, Jose Abreu and Kolten Wong, a double by Kyle Schwarber and a triple by Kris Bryant.

That’s it. For the whole season.

***

If Williams does end up being named rookie of the year, he would make history as the first true set-up man to win the award.