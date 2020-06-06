Eye Openers: Cubs' Happ brewing up funds for charity

No one has a problem with anyone straying out of their lane this time and in fact, those who are not commenting are being called out for not doing so.

That’s ludicrous. This country was founded on the basis of freedom of speech but along with that comes freedom of silence. Public figures shouldn’t be required to express their sentiments on these things unless they hold major governmental positions or something.

***

One of the most poignant comments we heard on the events of the past two weeks came from an old NFL running back named Herb Lusk, who is now the pastor of the Greater Exodus Baptist Church in Philadelphia.

“What happened to George Floyd was a beastly act,’’ he said, “but we can’t hate the beast so much that we become the beast ourselves.”

Lusk said we need our governmental leaders to bring us together, not to create more hatred and divisiveness.

I’m not 100% sure who he was referring to with that comment, but I have a pretty good idea.

***