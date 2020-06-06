Eye Openers: Cubs' Happ brewing up funds for charity

You’ve undoubtedly heard that many former and current professional athletes are doing all sorts of charitable things to help out during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Almost everybody who is anybody has done something.
Peyton Manning, Tom Brady, Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson raised millions with a golf match.
More than 100 athletes, including Stephen Curry, Simone Biles, Michael Phelps and Jack Nicklaus, formed a consortium in which they donated autographed items to be auctioned off for charity.
Bryce Harper, Brad Keselowski and others are providing “Quarantine Care Packages” to frontline workers.
Chicago Cubs star Anthony Rizzo auctioned off a game day experience that will include a behind-the-scenes tour of Wrigley Field, front-row seats, dinner with him after the game and possession of the jersey he wore during the game.
Jerry Rice did a virtual brunch on Zoom.
Alex Rodriguez offered batting lessons.
Some athletes simply opened their wallets and donated wads of cash.
Cubs utility man Ian Happ? He’s selling coffee.
Happ partnered with Connect Roasters to sell Quarantine Coffee for COVID Relief.
With the purchase of each 12-ounce bag of Guatemalan medium roast, $3 will go toward helping front-line workers and children who have been impacted by the pandemic.
Happ is a coffee connoisseur and is partial to this particular type of coffee, which is grown around Finca Santa Clara in the Acatenango Valley in Guatemala. According to Connect Roasters, “it’s a region that features dense shade, high altitudes and volcanoes that create mineral-rich soil — a combination that allows farmers to produce coffees that are balanced and clean.’’
We couldn’t afford the $10,000 opening bid on the Rizzo thing so we purchased a bag of Happ’s coffee, and it’s pretty good.
It’s definitely fresh. You can have a bag in your hands within a few days after it has been roasted.
One word of caution: The coffee comes in whole bean form so you need to find a way to grind it before popping it into the Keurig.
***
We’re living in some unusual times.
Once upon a time, high profile athletes and prominent coaches were condemned for expressing their viewpoints on politics and current events. The feeling was that they should “stay in their lane.’’
Now, almost every coach or athlete who is anybody has voiced their opinion about the senseless death of George Floyd and the equally senseless violence that has ensued.
No one has a problem with anyone straying out of their lane this time and in fact, those who are not commenting are being called out for not doing so.
That’s ludicrous. This country was founded on the basis of freedom of speech but along with that comes freedom of silence. Public figures shouldn’t be required to express their sentiments on these things unless they hold major governmental positions or something.
***
One of the most poignant comments we heard on the events of the past two weeks came from an old NFL running back named Herb Lusk, who is now the pastor of the Greater Exodus Baptist Church in Philadelphia.
“What happened to George Floyd was a beastly act,’’ he said, “but we can’t hate the beast so much that we become the beast ourselves.”
Lusk said we need our governmental leaders to bring us together, not to create more hatred and divisiveness.
I’m not 100% sure who he was referring to with that comment, but I have a pretty good idea.
***
Another comment we liked came from NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar: “We have to reach out to all our fellow citizens and make friends with people who don’t look like you. If we can do that, we are going to turn this around.”
***
It’s crazy to be making any sort of predictions about next college basketball season right now but some people are doing it.
ESPN’s Joe Lunardi continues to churn out bracket projections for next year’s NCAA tournament.
He has Iowa as a No. 3 seed in the Midwest Regional, playing Winthrop in Wichita. He clearly is thinking Luka Garza is returning for his senior season. But what if that doesn’t happen?
Lunardi has Illinois as a No. 9 seed in the West, playing Alabama in Boise. He must be assuming that Ayo Dosunmu and/or Kofi Cockburn are not coming back. But what if they do?
It’s all dart-throwing guesswork at this point.
***
By the way, Lunardi has nine Big Ten teams making the NCAA tournament: Iowa, Wisconsin, Michigan State, Ohio State, Michigan, Indiana, Rutgers, Purdue and Illinois. He also has Minnesota and Penn State among the first four teams out.
He clearly is expecting Maryland to take a giant step backward.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!