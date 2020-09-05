Eye Openers: Cyclones did right thing by going fan-less for now

If that’s the case, perhaps the Big Ten did the correct thing. We may not know the answer to that until a few years from now when we see if large numbers of young athletes have developed long-term heart damage.

At least the conference did not waver on its stance when President Donald Trump attempted to politicize the situation last week by making a personal appeal to Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren.

It was an obvious attempt to try to gain favor with Midwest voters ahead of the November election. If the Big Ten had reversed its decision, it would have looked even more clueless than it already does.

***

The NCAA put its entire staff of 600 people on furlough last week for the next three to eight weeks.

Some of us assumed they already had done this based on how much the organization has done to help its member schools deal with the pandemic. If you're going to be a do-nothing organization, you may as well have your employees, um ... do nothing.

***

Ian Happ became the Cubs’ career leader in home runs by a switch-hitter last week when he hit the 60th homer of his career, passing Augie Galan for the top spot.