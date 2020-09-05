Eye Openers: Cyclones did right thing by going fan-less for now

You already knew that this was the year of COVID-19.
At times, it also feels like the year of college football whiplash.
Big Ten Conference officials unveiled a revised schedule for the fall, then postponed the season five days later.
Iowa State announced Monday that it would be able to accommodate 25,000 spectators for its season-opening game, then within 48 hours decided that no fans would be allowed.
You just never know what’s going to happen next.
For what it’s worth, Iowa State absolutely made the right call.
The city of Ames had the highest rate of new COVID-19 cases per capita of any municipality in the country last week. The local high school moved to remote education and terminated its football season. It seemed absurd to even consider allowing that many people to congregate in one place at one time, at least not right now.
The Big Ten decision? It remains to be seen whether or not it did the right thing by scuttling the season. It looks bad right now with the Big 12, SEC and ACC planning to go ahead and play.
However, there was a report last week from Penn State doctors that a third of the Big Ten athletes who have tested positive for COVID-19 also appear to have developed myocarditis.
If that’s the case, perhaps the Big Ten did the correct thing. We may not know the answer to that until a few years from now when we see if large numbers of young athletes have developed long-term heart damage.
At least the conference did not waver on its stance when President Donald Trump attempted to politicize the situation last week by making a personal appeal to Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren.
It was an obvious attempt to try to gain favor with Midwest voters ahead of the November election. If the Big Ten had reversed its decision, it would have looked even more clueless than it already does.
***
The NCAA put its entire staff of 600 people on furlough last week for the next three to eight weeks.
Some of us assumed they already had done this based on how much the organization has done to help its member schools deal with the pandemic. If you're going to be a do-nothing organization, you may as well have your employees, um ... do nothing.
***
Ian Happ became the Cubs’ career leader in home runs by a switch-hitter last week when he hit the 60th homer of his career, passing Augie Galan for the top spot.
It’s hard to believe 60 is the team record and it's held by a guy who has played about 350 games in the majors.
The Cubs have had so few power-hitting switch-hitters through the years that No. 9 on the home run list is a pitcher, Carlos Zambrano. He hit 23 homers as a Cub to trail Happ, Galan (59), Ben Zobrist (40), Brian McRae (35), Dexter Fowler (30), Mark Bellhorn (29), Ripper Collins (29) and Todd Hundley (28).
***
The longest tenured switch-hitter in Cubs history — by far — was Don Kessinger, who played in 1,648 games as a slick-fielding shortstop from 1964 through 1975.
But Kessinger wasn’t exactly a proponent of launch angle. He hit only 11 homers as a Cub and four of those were inside-the-park.
***
The Missouri Valley Conference announced eight new inductees into its Hall of Fame for 2021, and it includes a couple of huge names.
James Naismith, the inventor of basketball and a long-time administrator at Kansas, is on the list. So is Mean Joe Greene, who starred in football at North Texas State before becoming an anchor of the Pittsburgh Steelers’ great Steel Curtain defenses of the 1970s.
The eight inductees have one thing in common: They all represent schools that no longer are part of the MVC. There are no inductees from any of the league’s 10 current members.
In addition to Kansas, which left the Valley in 1928, and North Texas, which departed in 1974, the other inductees represent Missouri (1928), Grinnell (1939), Cincinnati (1969), West Texas A&M (1985) and two from Creighton (2013).
***
On the heels of our package on the Quad-Cities’ connections to the NFL last week, long-time Rock Island school administrator Al Gorgal pointed out that he had two relatives who played in the league.
His grandfather, Alex Gorgal, was a Polish immigrant who didn’t go to high school or college but played five games as a fullback with the Rock Island Independents in 1923.
Alex’s son (and Al’s uncle), Ken Gorgal, played five seasons as a safety with the Browns, Bears and Packers in the 1950s.
Ken, nicknamed Gurgles, had six interceptions with the Bears in 1955 but when owner/coach George Halas found out in 1956 that he was involved in possibly forming a players union, he abruptly traded Gurgles to the Packers in the middle of the season.
That’s what teams did to get rid of players back then: They sent them to Green Bay.
