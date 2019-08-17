You’ve probably heard by now that the Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees are going to play a regular-season game on Aug. 13 next season at the Field of Dreams movie site near Dyersville, Iowa.
It’s really a neat idea. Two real live major league teams playing a real game at the site of one of the most popular baseball movies ever.
But when you really start to think about it, you can’t help but wonder if it’s worth it.
The miracle that Ray Kinsella pulled off in the 1989 film seems small compared to what it’s going to take to make this game happen.
First of all, they’re not playing on the field used in the movie. It’s much, much too small. So they’re going to build an 8,000-seat stadium elsewhere on the property.
It’s not just a matter of throwing up 8,000 seats. They’ll needs restrooms, concession stands, scoreboards.
Hopefully, they’re going to have a very large press box because they’re going to get a record number of media credential requests.
Then there is the parking aspect. They’ll need to plow under a few hundred acres of corn just to accommodate all the cars.
Have you thought about how much electrical power it’s going to take for the lights and broadcast equipment? They'll need to account for that.
There’s only one little road leading back to the movie site and it’s not paved. The traffic is going to be outrageous, not to mention the dust it will create.
Then there are the logistics of getting two teams and all their equipment to a place several hours from the nearest major airport.
And what happens to this stadium after this one game is over? Do they tear it down? Are there any other potential uses for it out in the middle of nowhere? And if they leave this new stadium intact, how much will that taint the quaint charm that the current field possesses?
I love the Field of Dreams and what it stands for and this is really a cool concept. But the cost and the headaches are almost too extreme to ponder.
***
Some also have wondered why major league baseball chose to have the White Sox play the Yankees in this Field of Dreams game.
The White Sox are an obvious choice since that’s the team Shoeless Joe Jackson and his banished teammates played for. But wouldn’t it be more fitting to have them play the Cincinnati Reds, the team the Black Sox faced in the infamous 1919 World Series?
***
More and more we’re hearing about small colleges adding unusual sports to their athletic programs as a way to spike enrollment.
Central College in Pella recently announced that it will have a women’s triathlon team, starting as a club sport this fall and becoming a varsity sport next year. It is the 31st women’s triathlon program nationwide and the second one in Iowa, joining Coe College.
And the same day, William Penn College in Oskaloosa revealed that it will institute shotgun sports teams for both men and women in the 2020-21 school year. The Statesmen will compete in skeet, trap, sporting clays and international skeet in a season that will span almost the entire school year.
***
Awfulannouncing.com has come out with its annual rankings of the best TV broadcast teams in major league baseball.
The Chicago Cubs duo of Len Kasper and Jim Deshaies dropped all the way to No. 13 on the list, by far the lowest it has been since the rankings started in 2014. For the first time ever, the White Sox tandem of Jason Benetti and Steve Stone ranks higher than the Cubs at No. 11.
The St. Louis Cardinals broadcast team, which features Dan McLaughlin working with a variety of analysts, was the highest it’s ever been at No. 27. The Cardinals were dead last at No. 30 as recently as 2016.
No. 1 on the list is the San Diego Padres tandem of Don Orsillo, Mark Grant and Mark Sweeney. The San Francisco Giants were No. 2 after being first in three of previous four rankings.