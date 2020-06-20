Eye Openers: Maybe it's time to forgive Sammy Sosa

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

After watching ESPN’s 30 for 30 segment on major league baseball’s mythic 1998 home run chase, I’ve edged a little closer to the idea of opening the doors of baseball’s Hall of Fame to Sammy Sosa.

And Mark McGwire. And Barry Bonds. And Roger Clemens. And all of the other guys who have been arbitrarily omitted because of their connections to steroid use.

Here is the thing: We’re never going to know for sure which players from baseball's steroid era had their performances chemically enhanced and who didn’t.

There has been a lot of speculation and innuendo and little snippets of proof but the truth is, we're really just guessing.

Chances are, there already are players who have been inducted into the Hall of Fame who used steroids but who weren’t publicly linked to the scandal as those aforementioned players were.

Baseball wasn’t testing for those substances then and didn’t really have established rules against using them, so it’s not even really accurate to label them as cheaters. They were violating rules that weren't yet rules.

It’s also debatable how much those players were actually aided by steroids.