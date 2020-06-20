Eye Openers: Maybe it's time to forgive Sammy Sosa

After watching ESPN’s 30 for 30 segment on major league baseball’s mythic 1998 home run chase, I’ve edged a little closer to the idea of opening the doors of baseball’s Hall of Fame to Sammy Sosa.
And Mark McGwire. And Barry Bonds. And Roger Clemens. And all of the other guys who have been arbitrarily omitted because of their connections to steroid use.
Here is the thing: We’re never going to know for sure which players from baseball's steroid era had their performances chemically enhanced and who didn’t.
There has been a lot of speculation and innuendo and little snippets of proof but the truth is, we're really just guessing.
Chances are, there already are players who have been inducted into the Hall of Fame who used steroids but who weren’t publicly linked to the scandal as those aforementioned players were.
Baseball wasn’t testing for those substances then and didn’t really have established rules against using them, so it’s not even really accurate to label them as cheaters. They were violating rules that weren't yet rules.
It’s also debatable how much those players were actually aided by steroids.
Sosa is the only player ever to have three 60-plus home run seasons, but even guys who have just three 40-plus seasons generally are considered Hall of Fame material. Sosa also drove in 160 runs one season, a feat that's been accomplished just twice since 1950. That wasn't all because of steroids.
All of those guys we mentioned were great players even before they allegedly took steroids. So maybe it’s time to just throw open the doors and let them into the Hall.
At the very least, the Cubs need to bury the hatchet and invite Sosa back to Wrigley Field whenever they resume playing games and are allowed to have fans back in the place.
The Giants have embraced Bonds and the Cardinals love McGwire. It’s time the Cubs did the same with Sammy.
***
Before enrolling at Iowa State and embarking on a stellar two-year run that has made him a probable NBA lottery pick, Tyrese Haliburton considered a lot of other schools.
His father, John, really pushed for Tyrese to attend Nebraska.
ISU coach Steve Prohm won’t let him forget that.
After Tyrese was featured on ESPN’s The Jump this spring, Prohm took a screenshot of Haliburton talking to host Rachel Nichols and sent it to John with the message: “Aren’t you glad he didn’t go to Nebraska now?’’
***
Nichols asked Haliburton what he planned to buy after he got his first NBA paycheck.
Haliburton said when he was younger, he always figured he would splurge on some sort of fancy house but now all he really wanted to get was a pair of Kobe 6 Grinch shoes.
In case you’ve never seen those, they may be the most hideous basketball shoes ever. Sort of varying shades of pukey green with red laces. They’re likely to cost about $1,000 so Tyrese probably can still afford the house, too.
***
Seen the latest odds out of Las Vegas for next year’s Final Four? The four teams currently favored to make it are Baylor, Gonzaga, Villanova and Virginia, but next in line is … Iowa.
That’s right, the Hawkeyes are ahead of Kansas, Kentucky, Duke and 342 other teams.
They’re obviously assuming that Luka Garza is pulling out of the NBA draft.
***
File this one under Local Girl Makes Good: Roxanna Scott (formerly Pellin) was named this week as the managing editor of sports for USA Today, landing one of the top sports journalism jobs in the entire country. Rox graduated from Davenport West in 1992 and got her start as a part-time employee at the Quad-City Times, answering phones and typing in box scores.
***
The COVID-19 pandemic isn’t going to keep blue chip high school basketball prospects from getting scholarships, but it might hurt a few kids who are on the fence between being Division I, II or III candidates.
These are the months when those players could be raising their stock by showing what they can do on the AAU circuit.
One of those is the son of Iowa’s women’s basketball coach Lisa Bluder.
David Bluder Jr. is a 6-foot-4 senior-to-be at Solon High School who averaged 13.4 points per game last season and shot 37% (30 for 81) from 3-point range.
From what we’ve seen on video, he’s a fairly average athlete who has a very quick release on his perimeter shot. It looks like he could be a solid D-II player.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!