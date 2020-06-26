Eye Openers: MLB's '10k' could generate short-term interest

How weird is this major league baseball season going to be?
A 60-game season. No fans. Mascots are allowed. The players sit in the stands instead of the dugout. The designated hitter in both leagues. That silly put-a-man-on-second-base rule for extra-inning games.
It might actually make the game a little more interesting in the short term.
The experts already are debating how statistics from this season will be viewed and how strategies will be impacted.
As ESPN’s Buster Olney put it, the MLB season normally is a marathon but it now has become a 10k.
Will we see teams give their best players fewer days off, knowing they don’t need to do as much to keep them fresh for the stretch run? The season really is going to begin in what is normally the stretch run.
Will some teams possibly go to four-man pitching rotations for the same reason? Or will managers with deep bullpens have a quicker hook with starting pitchers because the importance of each game is magnified?
You can’t afford to have an extended losing streak now because one bad week could cost you a playoff spot. You won’t have several months to recover from a rough patch.
All of those things have added bits of intrigue to a sport that ultimately could end up losing fans in the long run because of the avarice that has been so prevalent on both sides of the negotiating table.
***
OK, someone needs to explain to me why it was imperative that mascots be allowed in the ballpark for these fan-free major league games.
The Phillie Phanatic, the Pittsburgh Parrot, Clark the Cub and the San Diego Chicken exist primarily as a sideshow for the spectators, right? With no fans, who needs the sideshow?
***
One team that could benefit from the nearly four-month delay to the start to the season is the St. Louis Cardinals.
They weren’t going to have starting pitcher Miles Mikolas and ace reliever Jordan Hicks when the season originally was scheduled to begin. Those two reportedly are healthy now.
And the Cubs, of course, should now have the services of reliever Brandon Morrow. Until he gets hurt again, which should be any minute now.
***
Ben Bowen, the son of former Iowa basketball star Ryan Bowen, verbally committed to accept a scholarship offer from the University of Wyoming last week, choosing the Cowboys over offers from Denver University and Central Michigan
The younger Bowen averaged 16.5 points per game last season for Mountain Vista High School in Highlands Ranch, Colo., but there seems to be some debate over how tall he is.
Rivals.com lists him as being 6-foot-5 while Prephoops.com says he is 6-4 and Maxpreps.com bills him as 6-2.
***
If it seems odd that Central Michigan made an offer to a kid from the Denver area, consider this: The head coach at CMU is Keno Davis, son of Dr. Tom Davis, who was Ryan Bowen’s coach at Iowa.
Not so odd. Bowen was one of Dr. Tom’s favorite players.
***
Steve Schafer, hired last week as the new head basketball coach at Augustana, must be an impressive guy.
It’s not often you see someone with a career record of 97-122 land one of the best NCAA Division III coaching jobs in the country.
That doesn’t mean Schafer won’t do a great job. Hayden Fry was 89-89-4 when Iowa hired him as its football coach in 1979. Look how that turned out.
***
The University of Northern Iowa reported some remarkable academic statistics for its athletes from the spring semester.
Panther athletes compiled a combined 3.54 grade-point average for the semester, the best since they began keeping track of such things.
All 15 of UNI’s athletic teams had GPAs of 3.29 or better. More than 83% of the school’s athletes recorded a 3.0 or higher semester GPA and 63% of them were above 3.5.
The women’s swimming team led the way with a total GPA of 3.82, but even the high-profile revenue sports did very well. The men’s basketball team checked in at 3.56 and the football team was at 3.32.
It seems like too much of a coincidence that because of COVID-19, a majority of students’ classwork was done on an online basis.
***
One other note about the academic prowess of UNI athletes: It was the 21st consecutive semester in which Panther athletes had a higher GPA than the rest of the student body.
