Eye Openers: MLB's '10k' could generate short-term interest

How weird is this major league baseball season going to be?

A 60-game season. No fans. Mascots are allowed. The players sit in the stands instead of the dugout. The designated hitter in both leagues. That silly put-a-man-on-second-base rule for extra-inning games.

It might actually make the game a little more interesting in the short term.

The experts already are debating how statistics from this season will be viewed and how strategies will be impacted.

As ESPN’s Buster Olney put it, the MLB season normally is a marathon but it now has become a 10k.

Will we see teams give their best players fewer days off, knowing they don’t need to do as much to keep them fresh for the stretch run? The season really is going to begin in what is normally the stretch run.

Will some teams possibly go to four-man pitching rotations for the same reason? Or will managers with deep bullpens have a quicker hook with starting pitchers because the importance of each game is magnified?

You can’t afford to have an extended losing streak now because one bad week could cost you a playoff spot. You won’t have several months to recover from a rough patch.