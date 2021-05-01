Eye Openers: Transfer portal is fascinating in a weird way

Some of us are beginning to develop a sort of perverse fascination with the NCAA’s college basketball transfer portal, not unlike the addiction some people have for the NFL draft.

I’ve gotten into the habit of taking a peek every day to see who is leaving what school and where they are likely to land.

There now are more than 1,500 players in the portal, roughly double the number of any previous year. If you do the math, that averages out to nearly five players for every Division I program.

Some guys are transferring back to schools they attended before. Payton Willis is going back to Minnesota after a one-year stopover at the College of Charleston. Tyler Harris went from Memphis to Iowa and is now returning to Memphis.

There even are guys looking to play for their fourth school.

Charlie Moore went from Cal to Kansas, sat out a year, played one year in Lawrence, went to DePaul for two years and now is headed to Miami for next season.

Willis is another of those. He’s gone from Vanderbilt to Minnesota to Charleston and back to Gopherland.

Jalen Coleman-Lands went from Illinois to DePaul (where he formed a starting backcourt for one season with Moore) to Iowa State to TBA.