Field of Dreams serves as showcase for both Iowa and baseball

Fans walk through the cornfield before the The Field of Dreams Game near the movie site Thursday, Aug. 12, in Dyersville.
Fans beg Yankees players for autographs before the The Field of Dreams Game.
Yankees players sit on the bleachers before the game.
Yankees players and coaches walk through the corn on their way to the field.
Yankees starting pitcher Jonathan Loaisiga (43) walks through the corn before the The Field of Dreams Game near the movie site Thursday, Aug. 12, in Dyersville.
Yankees relief pitcher Joely Rodriguez (30) catches an ear of corn before the The Field of Dreams Game.
George and Karen Beck of Chicago take a selfie in the cornfield before the game.
White Sox relief pitcher Liam Hendriks (31) walks through the corn before the The Field of Dreams Game near the movie site Thursday, Aug. 12, in Dyersville.
The shoes set the scene before the The Field of Dreams Game.
A tractor with a message for White Sox left fielder Eloy Jimenez (74) is seen near the Field of Dreams baseball field.
Aaron Judge talks to the media before the game.
Yankees designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton (27) has ears of corn in his back pockets during batting practice before The Field of Dreams game.
Cows graze as fans fill the stadium before the game.
Fans beg for ball from White Sox players before the The Field of Dreams Game near the movie site Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, in Dyersville.
Yankees starting pitcher Andrew Heaney (38) pretends to pitch with an ear of corn before the The Field of Dreams Game near the movie site Thursday in Dyersville.
Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (99) walks through the cornfield before the The Field of Dreams Game near the movie site Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, in Dyersville.
Yankees players sit on the bleachers before the The Field of Dreams Game in Dyersville.
Yankees pitcher Aroldis Chapman (54) walks through the corn before the The Field of Dreams Game near the movie site Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, in Dyersville.
Yankees players stand in the outfield before the The Field of Dreams Game near the movie site Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, in Dyersville.
Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (99) reacts during batting practice before the The Field of Dreams Game near the movie site Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, in Dyersville.
A sign that reads “If you build it he will come” is in seen in the corn maze before the The Field of Dreams Game near the movie site Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, in Dyersville.
Fans beg Yankees players for balls before the game.
DYERSVILLE, Iowa — They built it, and sure enough people came.
From all over the country.
You were supposed to be an Iowa resident to enter a lottery to buy tickets for the game between the Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees on Thursday night at the Field of Dreams, but you could find license plates from almost every state in the parking lot.
Almost all of those people seemed to agree on one thing, though: The first regular-season major league baseball game ever played in the state of Iowa was an unqualified success in almost every imaginable way.
It gave many people their first glimpse of the site where the mystical 1989 film was made. It also afforded some of them a chance to mingle with the major leaguers before watching them play in an 8,000-seat stadium that was erected west of the movie site specifically for this game.
“This game brings it down to the little guy’s level,’’ said Clinton LumberKings general manager Ted Tornow, who was among those in attendance. “You’re not going to get this kind of experience at Yankee Stadium. People get a chance to see the big boys up close.’’
The game originally was scheduled for Aug. 13, 2020, and it was supposed to match the White Sox against the St. Louis Cardinals. The opponent later was changed to the Yankees and the game ultimately was postponed a year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.