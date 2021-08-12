Field of Dreams serves as showcase for both Iowa and baseball

DYERSVILLE, Iowa — They built it, and sure enough people came.

Lots and lots of people.

From all over the country.

You were supposed to be an Iowa resident to enter a lottery to buy tickets for the game between the Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees on Thursday night at the Field of Dreams, but you could find license plates from almost every state in the parking lot.

Almost all of those people seemed to agree on one thing, though: The first regular-season major league baseball game ever played in the state of Iowa was an unqualified success in almost every imaginable way.

It gave many people their first glimpse of the site where the mystical 1989 film was made. It also afforded some of them a chance to mingle with the major leaguers before watching them play in an 8,000-seat stadium that was erected west of the movie site specifically for this game.

“This game brings it down to the little guy’s level,’’ said Clinton LumberKings general manager Ted Tornow, who was among those in attendance. “You’re not going to get this kind of experience at Yankee Stadium. People get a chance to see the big boys up close.’’