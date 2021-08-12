 Skip to main content
Field of Dreams serves as showcase for both Iowa and baseball
Field of Dreams serves as showcase for both Iowa and baseball

  Updated
  • 0

DYERSVILLE, Iowa — They built it, and sure enough people came.

Lots and lots of people.

From all over the country.

You were supposed to be an Iowa resident to enter a lottery to buy tickets for the game between the Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees on Thursday night at the Field of Dreams, but you could find license plates from almost every state in the parking lot.

Almost all of those people seemed to agree on one thing, though: The first regular-season major league baseball game ever played in the state of Iowa was an unqualified success in almost every imaginable way.

It gave many people their first glimpse of the site where the mystical 1989 film was made. It also afforded some of them a chance to mingle with the major leaguers before watching them play in an 8,000-seat stadium that was erected west of the movie site specifically for this game.

“This game brings it down to the little guy’s level,’’ said Clinton LumberKings general manager Ted Tornow, who was among those in attendance. “You’re not going to get this kind of experience at Yankee Stadium. People get a chance to see the big boys up close.’’

The game originally was scheduled for Aug. 13, 2020, and it was supposed to match the White Sox against the St. Louis Cardinals. The opponent later was changed to the Yankees and the game ultimately was postponed a year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It finally came off Thursday with many people paying $375 apiece to get in and others paying much more than that on secondary ticket markets.

Tornow viewed it as a perfect showcase for two of his great loves: Baseball and Iowa.

“It brings attention to the game, which is positive. It brings attention to the state, which is positive,’’ Tornow said. “The economic impact is immeasurable. The emotional impact is immeasurable. I hate the cliché but it’s a win, win, win, win.’’

