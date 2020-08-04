Former Bandits manager gets a COVID call-up

Whenever the St. Louis Cardinals play their next game, the manager of the Quad Cities’ most recent Midwest League championship team will be working in the St. Louis dugout.

Russ Steinhorn was reassigned Tuesday by the Cardinals to join their major-league coaching staff from the organization’s alternate training site in Springfield, Mo., among adjustments the organization is making after seven players and six staff members tested positive for COVID-19.

He could work his first major-league game as soon as Friday when St. Louis is scheduled to host the Cubs at Busch Stadium.

Steinhorn joined the Cardinals last September as the organization's new minor-league hitting coordinator, a role similar to the one he filled in 2019 with the Phillies organization after spending a year leading player development efforts at Clemson following his season with the River Bandits.

An Orlando native, Steinhorn’s resume before working with the Quad Cities club included time as an assistant at the collegiate level at Delaware State and North Carolina-Greensboro.

Steinhorn managed the River Bandits to a 79-59 record and the league championship in 2017, his first full-season managerial assignment in professional baseball.