Heller not surprised by bulldog Bacus' success

It doesn’t surprise Dakota Bacus’ college baseball coach that nine years after working his last college game, the right-hander from Moline finally earned a major-league opportunity.
“He’s a bulldog, always has been,’’ Iowa coach Rick Heller said. “Tough kid, tough mindset. I saw that when he came in at Indiana State.’’
Bacus, who made his major-league debut for the Washington Nationals last Friday, has continued to let that approach work for him.
In four relief outings since being called up to the major leagues for the first time, Bacus has not allowed a run in 4.1 innings of work, giving up two hits while striking out four batters and walking none.
Heller recruited Bacus out of Southeastern Community College in West Burlington in 2011, one of several players from coach Justin Schulte’s program he has recruited over the years.
“We had pretty good luck with the kids we had signed out of Southeastern and we were happy to get him,’’ Heller said. “I remember that we really liked the way Dakota competed.’’
Bacus arrived at Indiana State in the fall of 2011 and became the Sycamores’ top starter by spring.
His work helped Indiana State win the Missouri Valley Conference and reach 40 victories on its way to an NCAA regional berth.
“Dakota was instrumental in making that happen,’’ Heller said. “He’s a kid who goes out and competes, a real grinder with that level of toughness that has probably helped him along the way at the professional level.’’
Bacus earned Missouri Valley Conference newcomer of the year honors before being selected by the Athletics in the ninth round of the 2012 draft.
Heller recalls that Bacus arrived at Indiana State primarily as a fastball, curveball pitcher who spent a lot of time working with the Sycamores’ pitching coach, current Iowa Western Community College assistant Tyler Herbst, to develop a slider that has since become an effective weapon in his arsenal.
“We always felt once that slider developed that he had a chance to go a long way,’’ Heller said.
Now seven seasons into his tenure at Iowa, Heller recalls getting a chance to watch Bacus work as he was settling in as the Hawkeyes’ new coach.
“Shortly after I took the job, the Cedar Rapids Kernels asked me to throw out a first pitch on Hawkeye Night and I went up there, not even knowing who they were playing,’’ Heller recalled.
“I got there and not only was it Beloit, but Dakota was starting. I remember he and some of his buddies giving me some grief in the pen before the game, probably hoping I’d throw a wild one.’’
Heller said he appreciated that trait in Bacus, the ability to compete with a tenacious edge while maintaining a confident, free-spirited approach to life.
As much as anything, Heller believes that allowed Bacus to persevere.
“I couldn’t be more proud of a guy. Nine years to the big leagues, you don’t see that kind of longevity very often to make it happen but he battled, never gave up,’’ Heller said.
“It’s a lot like the guy I saw on the mound back at Indiana State. He kept at it, kept at it. He’s a good study for all of the guys out there. Never give up because in baseball, you just never know what might happen.’’
Bacus made his big-league debut one day before another two other former Indiana State pitchers – the Cubs’ Colin Rea from a Heller-coached Sycamores team and the Athletics’ Sean Manaea from Indiana State teams Heller coached against during his time as the head coach at Northern Iowa – made major-league starts.
“That’s a great weekend – Dakota on Friday and getting to watch those two (Saturday). That part of it, as a coach, is a blast,’’ Heller said.
“It’s a lot of fun to think back to when you recruited them, how they fought through things in college and all of the little things they did to get themselves ready to not only be selected professionally but to get to where they are today. As a coach, there’s a lot of pride in seeing guys reach their goals.’’
