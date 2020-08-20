Heller not surprised by bulldog Bacus' success

Heller said he appreciated that trait in Bacus, the ability to compete with a tenacious edge while maintaining a confident, free-spirited approach to life.

As much as anything, Heller believes that allowed Bacus to persevere.

“I couldn’t be more proud of a guy. Nine years to the big leagues, you don’t see that kind of longevity very often to make it happen but he battled, never gave up,’’ Heller said.

“It’s a lot like the guy I saw on the mound back at Indiana State. He kept at it, kept at it. He’s a good study for all of the guys out there. Never give up because in baseball, you just never know what might happen.’’

Bacus made his big-league debut one day before another two other former Indiana State pitchers – the Cubs’ Colin Rea from a Heller-coached Sycamores team and the Athletics’ Sean Manaea from Indiana State teams Heller coached against during his time as the head coach at Northern Iowa – made major-league starts.

“That’s a great weekend – Dakota on Friday and getting to watch those two (Saturday). That part of it, as a coach, is a blast,’’ Heller said.

“It’s a lot of fun to think back to when you recruited them, how they fought through things in college and all of the little things they did to get themselves ready to not only be selected professionally but to get to where they are today. As a coach, there’s a lot of pride in seeing guys reach their goals.’’

