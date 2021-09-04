Homers, errors haunt Bandits

CEDAR RAPIDS — On a night in which the Quad Cities River Bandits collected five more hits than the Cedar Rapids Kernels, one more home run and had the game's only double, there was one significant offensive category in which the River Bandits found themselves trailing — runs scored.

Cedar Rapids posted a pair of three-run inningsm the last of which put them ahead for good in a back-and-forth 8-7 win over Quad Cities.

There was one more stat Quad Cities had more of Saturday night, committing two errors to Cedar Rapids' one. And both of those errors by QC second baseman Nick Loftin proved costly.

After a Tucker Bradley bunt plated Rubendy Jaquez in the third inning to give the Bandits a 1-0 lead, Aaron Sabato reached on a Loftin error in the fourth and came around to score to tie the game.

Then in the fifth, with two outs and two on, a missed catch by Loftin covering second brought home one run and kept the Cedar Rapids inning alive, allowing Sabato's single to plate two more and make it 4-1.

Loftin walked and Eric Cole doubled in the top of the sixth to set the stage for Logan Porter to tie the game for the Bandits with his 13th homer of the year, but Cedar Rapids made it 5-4 in the bottom half when Alex Isola hit a solo shot to lead off the frame.