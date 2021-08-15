If only for one night, the state of Iowa was viewed as 'cool'

This exposure was every bit as intense and much more positive.

The game drew the largest ratings for a regular-season baseball game since 2005 and the next person who says something bad about the event probably will be the first.

Joe Buck, who has been a fixture on the national broadcasting scene for the better part of three decades, did the play-by-play for the Fox Network telecast and said it was the best produced event he’s ever has been a part of.

He said he has broadcast only a few major league baseball games through the years in which he felt chills and never one where felt them so continuously throughout the event.

“I’ve never had another game — Super Bowl, World Series, doesn’t matter — where I had more text messages during the game, after the game, the next day, talking about how cool it was,’’ he told WSCR radio in Chicago on Friday.

Some the rave reviews were a reflection of how much people love the Field of Dreams movie, which was filmed at the site in 1988, released in 1989 and endures today as a favorite of people everywhere.

“Just walking out on this field was emotional,’’ Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. “This is something that I’ll remember for the rest of my life.’’