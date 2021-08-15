If only for one night, the state of Iowa was viewed as 'cool'

A character named Ray Kinsella uttered this line in a movie 32 years ago.
“There comes a time when all the cosmic tumblers have clicked into place and the universe opens itself up for a few seconds to show you what's possible.’’
It happened Thursday outside Dyersville, Iowa.
The tumblers aligned, the universe opened, the sport of baseball got a much-needed shot of excitement and the state of Iowa may have gotten its most positive exposure ever as a result of the major league baseball game that was played at the Field of Dreams movie site.
When we first heard the Chicago White Sox were going to play the New York Yankees there, it sounded like it might be a cool, little event.
As it turns out, it was very cool.
It was hardly little.
A crowd of 8,000 people turned out in the middle of a bunch of cornfields for a day-long celebration that was arguably one of the biggest and best things ever to happen in Iowa.
If you really think about it, what tops this? About the only time the rest of the nation really takes much notice of the state is when the Iowa caucuses are held here every four years at the start of the presidential election cycle or when we experience some sort of natural disaster — floods, tornadoes, derechos.
This exposure was every bit as intense and much more positive.
The game drew the largest ratings for a regular-season baseball game since 2005 and the next person who says something bad about the event probably will be the first.
Joe Buck, who has been a fixture on the national broadcasting scene for the better part of three decades, did the play-by-play for the Fox Network telecast and said it was the best produced event he’s ever has been a part of.
He said he has broadcast only a few major league baseball games through the years in which he felt chills and never one where felt them so continuously throughout the event.
“I’ve never had another game — Super Bowl, World Series, doesn’t matter — where I had more text messages during the game, after the game, the next day, talking about how cool it was,’’ he told WSCR radio in Chicago on Friday.
Some the rave reviews were a reflection of how much people love the Field of Dreams movie, which was filmed at the site in 1988, released in 1989 and endures today as a favorite of people everywhere.
“Just walking out on this field was emotional,’’ Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. “This is something that I’ll remember for the rest of my life.’’
The Yankees’ Giancarlo Stanton took batting practice with a couple of corn stalks in his back pocket that he planned to take home as souvenirs.
“This is just so different from anything I’ve experienced,’’ he said. “It’s definitely up there with the special experiences I’ve had in baseball.’’
“The whole day was just an awesome experience,’’ added teammate Brett Gardner. “It was great to be a part of it.’’
John Smoltz, who worked the broadcast with Buck, said the game “will go in the memory books for everyone who’s attended.
“This is going to be the coolest regular season game I’ve ever done …’’ he said at the outset of the broadcast. “I think this is as cool as it gets.’’
It helped, too, that the game not only had an idyllic setting and atmosphere, but it was also an exciting game with a Hollywood finish.
By almost any yardstick — ticket sales, advertising revenue, ratings, testimonials from participants — it was a massive success.
So what does that mean for the future?
There certainly are a lot of intangible ramifications. Iowa’s four-hour splash in the national spotlight reinforced two stereotypes about the state — that it is filled with nothing but cornfields (not true) and nice, caring, genuine people (mostly true).
But also, when was the last time you heard that many people use the word “cool’’ in connection with Iowa?
From a more tangible standpoint, it was the most powerful statement ever made on behalf of the state from a tourism standpoint. And the success of the game ensures that it won’t be the last one played at the stadium MLB constructed at the site.
MLB commissioner Rob Manfred already has said there will be another Field of Dreams game next year and actor Kevin Costner, who played Ray Kinsella in the film and who was a big part of Thursday’s broadcast, added his endorsement.
"You never mess with a winning streak," he told the New York Times. "It does feel like all the teams will want to touch this."
Next year’s game could include Chicago’s other major league team. Cubs manager David Ross let it slip last week that it’s very possible that his team will be involved.
But it’s hard to imagine all the tumblers will align so perfectly in future years. The novelty will wear off. The response, both locally and nationally, won’t be so effusive the next time.
MLB also has tried to do special games like this in London and Williamsport, Pa., and the initial success of those games hasn’t been sustained.
But for at least one magical night, the state of Iowa was perceived as “cool.’’ And that hasn’t happened very often in the past.