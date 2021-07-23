In a rarity, Chiefs shut down Bandits

To say the least, it was an unusual evening of baseball by the banks of the Mississippi River in High-A Central League action when the worst team in the league knocked off the best team at Modern Woodmen Park.

Not only did the Quad Cities River Bandits get shut out 3-0, but they were held to just five hits by a combination of Peoria starter Connor Lunn (4-5) in his six innings of work and reliever Mac Lardner, who recorded his first save.

It was just the third time this season that the River Bandits have been shut out and the first since a 1-0 setback to Cedar Rapids on June 29.

As QC manager Chris Widger said, “it was just one of those nights. We haven't had many of those this year. Even in games when we didn't have many hits, we figured out ways to make something happen. Tonight, it just didn't happen.

“In 140 or 142 games, you're going to have those and you just can't dwell on it. It happens. The effort was there and defensively we played pretty well.”

In their second straight win, Peoria moved to 27-43 and is now 9-17 when scoring three to five runs.

Those were not the only unique numbers as the Bandits (45-23) were out-hit 12-5.