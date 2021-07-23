In a rarity, Chiefs shut down Bandits

To say the least, it was an unusual evening of baseball by the banks of the Mississippi River in High-A Central League action when the worst team in the league knocked off the best team at Modern Woodmen Park.
Not only did the Quad Cities River Bandits get shut out 3-0, but they were held to just five hits by a combination of Peoria starter Connor Lunn (4-5) in his six innings of work and reliever Mac Lardner, who recorded his first save.
It was just the third time this season that the River Bandits have been shut out and the first since a 1-0 setback to Cedar Rapids on June 29.
As QC manager Chris Widger said, “it was just one of those nights. We haven't had many of those this year. Even in games when we didn't have many hits, we figured out ways to make something happen. Tonight, it just didn't happen.
“In 140 or 142 games, you're going to have those and you just can't dwell on it. It happens. The effort was there and defensively we played pretty well.”
In their second straight win, Peoria moved to 27-43 and is now 9-17 when scoring three to five runs.
Those were not the only unique numbers as the Bandits (45-23) were out-hit 12-5.
• This was just the second shutout the Chiefs have recorded this season. The first came last Sunday in a 2-0 win over Wisconsin.
• QC starting pitcher Charlie Neuweiler gave up 10 hits in six innings of work but only gave up the three runs. He had some tremendous defense to thank for that.
• The River Bandits turned three inning-ending double plays behind Neuweiler, getting those in the first, third and fourth innings.
• In the second and sixth innings, the Bandits gunned down potential runs at the plate on outfield assists on what appeared to be run-scoring hits. The first of those came in the second inning when No. 9 hitter Matt Chamberlain singled to right with two runners on. QC right fielder Seuly Matias hit relay man Michael Massey whose strike to catcher Will Hancock nailed Zade Richardson trying to score from first. The second such play came from the opposite side of the field when an Eric Cole/Nick Lofton/Hancock relay nailed Peoria's Chandler Redmond.
That defense was a bright spot in Widger's book, calling it “good baseball.”
“You have a pitcher who pitches to contact and likes to throw sinkers and get ground balls,” said Widger of Neuweiler. “Tonight he was getting it up a little bit and they were getting some hits. … Twice they go to the outfield and we hit our cutoff man and they were lined up right and we make a good throw to the plate to get the runner.”
• Peoria took a lead it never lost when leadoff man Tyler Reichenborn hit the fifth pitch of the game way up on the berm in left for a 1-0 lead. It was his fifth homer of the season.
The Chiefs scored single runs in the second and sixth innings — the two innings that saw runners wiped out at the plate. Peoria strung three singles in the second from the bottom of the order and put up the third run when Moises Castillo doubled and scored on Francisco Hernandez's RBI single.
• The No. 9 hitters in the game combined to go 5-for-7. Peoria's Chamberlain was 3-for-4 with a strikeout and an RBI. QC's Tucker Bradley was 2-for-3. All five hits were singles.
• Despite the disparity in hits, both teams left seven runners on base.
• QC only had one runner get past second base. Nathan Eaton reached on a one-out error in the second, stole second and advanced to third when the throw from catcher Pedro Pages sailed into centerfield. He was stranded on a strikeout and groundout.