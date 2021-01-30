It’s the Hall of Fame, not the Hall of Character

Character doesn’t seem to be part of the criteria for most people.

***

It’s not out of the question that we could have a Hall of Fame shutout next year, too.

The only new players to become eligible in 2022 who have first ballot credentials are Alex Rodriguez and David Ortiz, and both have been linked to performance enhancing drugs, which is the reason a third of the voters continue to snub Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens.

If it wasn’t for that, A-Rod would be an absolute slam dunk. He was a three-time MVP who was third on the all-time RBI list with 2,086 and fourth in home runs with 696 when he retired. But he also was suspended for the entire 2014 season for PED use.

Big Papi is a little less detestable, but his numbers are more marginal. He finished with 541 homers and 1,768 RBIs and helped the Red Sox to three World Series titles, but he did most of that as a designated hitter, which generally is another negative with Hall voters.

***

So let’s see if we have this straight.

