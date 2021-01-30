It’s the Hall of Fame, not the Hall of Character

You probably heard that no one received the requisite 75% of the votes in the annual balloting for the Baseball Hall of Fame.
For the second time in eight years and the ninth time ever, there won’t be anyone make the Hall through the conventional route. That’s fine since they still need to induct the four people from last year.
Every year there is some guy who gets a vote who prompts almost everyone to scratch their heads.
This year’s example: LaTroy Hawkins.
Hawkins was 75-94 and had a career earned-run average of 4.41 although he did manage to record 127 saves — 116th on the all-time list — during his 21-year pitching career. He never made a single All-Star team and never got a vote for the Cy Young ward.
But he got two Hall of Fame votes.
Bob Nightengale of the Chicago Sun-Times confessed to being one of those who scribbled Hawkins’ name on his ballot. He explained that he did so because Hawkins was a great guy and a man of impeccable character.
That’s nice.
Meanwhile, another pitcher whose past is littered with anti-Muslim and anti-transgender comments and who publicly applauded the recent attack on the U.S. Capitol received 285 votes. Curt Schilling came closer than anyone to getting the 75%.
Character doesn’t seem to be part of the criteria for most people.
***
It’s not out of the question that we could have a Hall of Fame shutout next year, too.
The only new players to become eligible in 2022 who have first ballot credentials are Alex Rodriguez and David Ortiz, and both have been linked to performance enhancing drugs, which is the reason a third of the voters continue to snub Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens.
If it wasn’t for that, A-Rod would be an absolute slam dunk. He was a three-time MVP who was third on the all-time RBI list with 2,086 and fourth in home runs with 696 when he retired. But he also was suspended for the entire 2014 season for PED use.
Big Papi is a little less detestable, but his numbers are more marginal. He finished with 541 homers and 1,768 RBIs and helped the Red Sox to three World Series titles, but he did most of that as a designated hitter, which generally is another negative with Hall voters.
***
So let’s see if we have this straight.
The Chicago Cubs let Jon Lester, Kyle Schwarber and Jose Quintana sign with other teams when they could have kept any of them for a modest — by baseball standards — sum.
They pretty much gave away a Cy Young Award candidate and perhaps the best backup catcher in baseball — Yu Darvish and Victor Caratini — without getting much in return that is going to help them right away.
There are rumors that they still are looking to trade Kris Bryant and Willson Contreras.
They even let television play-by-play man Len Kasper walk away.
Has anyone heard anything that is cause to actually be excited about the Cubs’ fortunes for the coming season?
Well, they did sign catcher Austin Romine and apparently are considering such free agent pitchers as Jeff Samardzija, Chris Archer, Mike Foltyniewicz, Carlos Rodon and Trevor Williams.
In other words, no.
***
If the season were to begin tomorrow, the Cubs’ starting rotation would be Kyle Hendricks, Zach Davies, Alec Mills, Adbert Alzolay and either Tyson Miller or Brailyn Marquez.
Yeah, I don’t know who those last two guys are either. I’ve at least heard of Samardzija and those other guys they're looking at.
***
It has been 26 years since I had a vote in the Associated Press college basketball poll but if I had a ballot this year, I would have been voting for the Drake Bulldogs for about the past month or so.
I know the schedule hasn’t been loaded with bluebloods, but 15-0 is 15-0.
***
Those prop bets you can place for the Super Bowl are fascinating, aren’t they?
You can bet on what color tie Jim Nantz or Tony Romo will wear. (Blue is the favorite in each case.)
You can place a wager on how many commercials will feature dogs. (The over and under is 4½.)
Your best bet might be to take the under on how long it will take Eric Church and Jazmine Sullivan to sing the national anthem. The over/under there is 120.5 seconds. Demi Lovato whipped it off in in 109 seconds last year, and it’s not uncommon to see it done in only 100.