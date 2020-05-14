Jan. 22, 1995: `And in center field, with a lot of bucks in his wallet ...'

Far into the future, people will have forgotten that '95 was the year of the strike, when the owners filled their lineups with rejects, retreads and radiologists. It will appear to future generations as though Adler was a real prospect. It's the old line-drive-in-the-box-score phenomena.

It's not as though any real baseball is going to be played in these games this summer anyway. It's not as though the fans are going to turn out expecting to see professional caliber games. It has already degenerated into the national farce-time.

So why not make some real dough off this gig? It might even boost attendance. The fans will turn out to see who or what is playing shortstop that day. The friends and relatives of guys like Dr. Adler would probably pack the place all by themselves.

It's a concept worth considering.

Come to think of it, most of my heroes have been Chicago Cubs second basemen. I grew up worshiping Glenn Beckert. I named my son after Ryne Sandberg. A second mortgage wouldn't be such a big deal if I could stand where they stood, do what they did. For one glorious day.

I can see myself playing second base in Wrigley Field, rifling a Texas League single to center, ranging far to my left to throw out ... Stephen Adler.