Jan. 22, 1995: `And in center field, with a lot of bucks in his wallet ...'

(The Quad-City Times is rerunning some of Don Doxsie's most memorable columns from the past. This column originally appeared in the Times on Jan. 22, 1995.)
This whole concept of replacement players in major league baseball is kind of intriguing, don't you think?
The baseball strike doesn't appear to be close to being settled and teams are already assembling dozens of scabs to fill the void for the start of the season.
Word has it that the White Sox already have a replacement team put together.
The Colorado Rockies have set up a hotline in which prospective players can call in and leave their names and background information.
The Toronto Blue Jays are advertising in the newspaper for players. Several teams are holding open tryouts.
They've even set up a pay structure for replacement players.
There's no telling who we might see in uniform this season.
Michael Jordan? Michael Bolton? Terrell Buckley? Minnie Minoso? Minnie Pearl? Is Satchel Paige still alive?
This could present an opportunity for those money-grubbing owners to make even more money.
Here's an enticing thought: Why not sell those roster spots to the highest bidders?
There are thousands of wild-eyed, well-to-do fans out there who have paid thousands of dollars to participate in those now-familiar fantasy camps. Guys have emptied their piggy banks just to pretend they were major leaguers for a week.
Imagine what those same fanatics would be willing to pay to be an actual major leaguer for a day. Ten grand? Twenty?
Dr. Stephen Adler of Moline has gone to four Los Angeles Dodgers fantasy camps through the years. He says he'd gladly pay big bucks to play left field for one day in Chavez Ravine.
"I think it would be terrific," he says. "Most of the guys who go to those fantasy camps pay between $4,000 and $5,000 for a week. I think you could at least double that to actually play in the majors.
"Maybe they could even put it up for auction. If the Dodgers sent a letter to everyone who ever attended one of their fantasy camps telling them they're going to auction off spots on the major league roster, God knows how much they could get."
A decade from now Dr. Adler could flip open a page in the Baseball Encyclopedia and see the entry, right there between Henry Adkinson and Dave Adlesh, just down the page from Joe Adcock, only a few pages back from Henry Aaron:
"Stephen Adler. BR. TL. 5-10. 185. Born: July 12, 1941."
Far into the future, people will have forgotten that '95 was the year of the strike, when the owners filled their lineups with rejects, retreads and radiologists. It will appear to future generations as though Adler was a real prospect. It's the old line-drive-in-the-box-score phenomena.
It's not as though any real baseball is going to be played in these games this summer anyway. It's not as though the fans are going to turn out expecting to see professional caliber games. It has already degenerated into the national farce-time.
So why not make some real dough off this gig? It might even boost attendance. The fans will turn out to see who or what is playing shortstop that day. The friends and relatives of guys like Dr. Adler would probably pack the place all by themselves.
It's a concept worth considering.
Come to think of it, most of my heroes have been Chicago Cubs second basemen. I grew up worshiping Glenn Beckert. I named my son after Ryne Sandberg. A second mortgage wouldn't be such a big deal if I could stand where they stood, do what they did. For one glorious day.
I can see myself playing second base in Wrigley Field, rifling a Texas League single to center, ranging far to my left to throw out ... Stephen Adler.
I can see the Baseball Encylopedia entry. Right there between Tom Dowse and Brian Doyle, just down the page from Brian Downing, only a few pages back from Joe DiMaggio:
"Don Doxsie. BR. TR. 6-7. 255. Born: Oct. 29, 1953. Died: The day his wife found out about the second mortgage."
Even at that, it might be worth it.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!