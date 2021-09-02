Late Bandits rally comes up short

CEDAR RAPIDS — The Quad Cities River Bandits got off to a great start against the Cedar Rapids Kernels at Perfect Game Field Thursday evening.
They almost finished it in fine fashion.
Almost.
Trailing by five runs heading into the top of the ninth, the River Bandits battled back — as they have most of the season — with five runs to tie the High-A Central game.
However, QC had the final out of the inning recorded at third base and then lost the contest 10-9 in the bottom of the ninth when Kernels cleanup hitter Yunior Severino grounded into a run-scoring fielder’s choice with the bases-loaded after QC pitcher Mitch Ellis gave up two hits and a walk.
Still, Quad Cities (68-35) holds an 11-game lead over Cedar Rapids (58-47) in the Western Division.
In the top of the ninth, the Kernels opened the door to a QC comeback when relief pitcher Ryan Shreve walked Gavin Stupienski, William Hancock and Maikel Garcia.
Stupienski scored when Nathan Eaton reached on a fielder’s choice that kept the bases load.
After Cedar Rapids manager Brian Dinkelman was ejected, Hancock scored on Michael Massey’s sacrifice fly to make it 9-6.
Kernels closer Melvi Acosti came in and struck out John Rave, but walked Jake Means to load the bases. Eric Cole then came through with a two-run single that scored Garcia and Eaton and left runners at first and second.
QC newcomer Parker Bates had the last of the key hits, an RBI single that scored pinch-runner Rubendy Jaquez to tie the score at 9. However, Cole was gunned down at third base to end the inning.
QC scored the first three runs of the game in the top of the first inning when Massey hammered his 20th homer of the season with Garcia aboard and Rave ripped his 13th long ball.
Massey finished with a team-best three RBIs. Cole and Garcia each had two of QC's nine hits.
However, QC gave up the lead when the hosting Kernels scored four in the third and five in the fourth.