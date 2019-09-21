When Jim McAndrew hears that the reporter on the other end of the phone line wants to talk about what happened 50 years ago, he decides to take a coy approach.
"What was that?" McAndrew says. "Did you mean the moon landing or Woodstock?"
There actually was another occurrence back in 1969 that was nearly as improbable as those other two items.
And McAndrew, born and raised on a farm outside Lost Nation, Iowa, was a big part of it.
He was one of the starting pitchers for a New York Mets team that overcame a huge deficit in the final six weeks of the season to win the National League East, then defeated the Baltimore Orioles in the World Series.
The Mets had gone 40-120 in their debut season just seven years earlier. The preseason odds of them winning the world title in 1969 were 100 to 1. In mid-August, they trailed the Chicago Cubs by 10 games in the standings.
But somehow, someway, they pulled off one of the most astonishing comebacks ever perpetrated in any sport.
McAndrew, who now lives in Fountain Hills, Arizona, with his wife, Lyn, still has a difficult time wrapping his brain around it at times.
"Lyn and I have talked about this," he said. "There was the ticker tape parade and being on Ed Sullivan. … For a kid from Lost Nation, Iowa, it was all kind of surreal. I look back now and think ‘Was that real or did I just dream that?’"
Lost Nation longshot
The mere fact that McAndrew made it to the major leagues out of a small agricultural community of about 400 people, 45 miles northwest of the Quad-Cities was highly improbable.
He weighed less than 100 pounds when he started at the now-closed Lost Nation High School and was only 5-foot-11, 135 pounds when he graduated.
He grew up as the oldest of four children on a 750-acre farm on which his father raised chickens and grew corn. Clement McAndrew, like so many other fathers, cultivated one other crop: He invested a lot of time in grooming his son as a ballplayer.
Despite his lack of size, Jim starred in both baseball and basketball at Lost Nation and attracted some interest from pro scouts. Instead, he enrolled at the University of Iowa and played both sports as a freshman before opting to focus on baseball.
His career with the Hawkeyes was checkered with injuries. He injured his knee as a sophomore, hurt his arm as a junior and still was plagued with arm problems as he struggled to a 4-4 record as a senior.
But he had grown to be 6-2, 185 pounds, and the Mets saw enough potential to select him in the 11th round of baseball’s inaugural draft in 1965, one round before they selected a fireballing high school kid from Texas named Nolan Ryan.
McAndrew’s arm problems disappeared and he was in the major leagues by 1968, although the Mets failed to score a run in each of his first four starts for them. He finally got his first win in his sixth start, against future Hall of Famer Steve Carlton.
He entered the 1969 season expected to be the Mets’ No. 2 starter behind another future Hall of Famer, Tom Seaver, on a staff that also included such promising youngsters as Jerry Koosman, Gary Gentry and Ryan.
McAndrew didn’t pitch much in spring training, however, took several weeks to find his curveball and got off to a very slow start.
Making a run
In his third start, McAndrew tried to grab a line drive hit by the Cardinals’ Tim McCarver with his bare hand and badly bruised his middle finger. The Mets’ trainers made it worse by having McAndrew keep his hand in a whirlpool for a few days. When he pitched again a few days later, he lost several layers of skin and was sidelined for the better part of a month.
By the time he came back, the Mets had a solid four-man rotation, although McAndrew still made big contributions as a spot starter. He made seven starts in the month of August and put together a string of 23 consecutive scoreless innings at one point
"That’s when we made our big run," McAndrew said. "I think (Cubs manager) Leo Durocher said in his book ‘Who the hell thought their No. 5 starter would become Cy Young?’"
McAndrew thinks the biggest change came when the Mets acquired first baseman Donn Clendenon from Montreal in a June 15 trade. It gave them another solid hitter and a quality defensive first baseman.
They had been playing a lot of close games and sometimes letting them slip away.
"After we got him, we ended up winning a lot of 1-0, 2-1 games instead of losing them," McAndrew said.
The Mets were well on their way to catching the Cubs when the two teams played one another on Sept. 9 at Shea Stadium.
During the fourth inning of that game, a black cat inexplicably appeared on the field, wandered past the Cubs’ Ron Santo as he stood in the on-deck circle, then strolled in front of the Cubs’ dugout and disappeared.
Compelling comeback
The following day, McAndrew pitched the first game of a doubleheader against the Expos and after giving up a run in each of the first two innings, he hurled nine straight scoreless innings. He finally was removed for a pinch-hitter in the 11th, and the Mets won the game in the 12th.
That put them in first place by percentage points, and they added to the lead when Ryan won the second game of the twin bill.
Two days later, the Mets swept another doubleheader against the Pirates with Koosman and Don Cardwell both hurling 1-0 shutouts. If that wasn’t enough, Koosman and Cardwell each drove in the only run in those games.
"I look back at that now and wow, we were doing everything right …," McAndrew said. "When you do those sorts of things, that’s how you win 100 games."
Seaver beat Pittsburgh the next day for the Mets’ 10th straight win.
They added a nine-game winning streak later in the month and ended up winning 30 of their last 35 games, finishing eight games ahead of the Cubs, who had occupied first place for 155 consecutive days to open the season.
McAndrew said the Mets just had a feeling of invincibility in that final month.
"Instead of getting into a close game and thinking about how we were going to lose it, we were thinking about how we were going to win this thing," he said. “It became a mindset. You don’t even realize it at the time, but if you have that positive feeling, positive things are going to happen."
Finishing the miracle
The postseason was just a continuation of the way the regular season ended. The Mets swept Atlanta in the first-ever NLCS, then beat the Baltimore Orioles in five games in the World Series.
Seaver, Koosman and Gentry shouldered most of the pitching load, and McAndrew, who was 6-7 with a 3.47 earned-run average in the regular season, never even got into a postseason game. Even star reliever Tug McGraw didn’t pitch in the World Series.
When Seaver gave up a home run to the Orioles’ Don Buford to start Game 1 of the Series, manager Gil Hodges had McAndrew warming up in the bullpen, but he never got the call.
"There was some disappointment to that, but I also was just ecstatic to be on a team that was doing so well," McAndrew said.
During the Series, McAndrew wrote a series of columns for the Davenport Times-Democrat, offering little bits of insight into what was happening with the Mets behind the scenes.
When the Mets finally clinched the title with a complete-game victory by Koosman on Oct. 16, there was an outpouring of love and support unlike anything McAndrew had experienced before or since.
Lyn McAndrew has kept mementos from those days including Western Union telegrams of congratulations from almost everyone Jim knew.
"We got them from the Catholic church in Lost Nation, the Lutheran church, the Presbyterian Church," he said. "I heard from the Lowden baseball team I had played for in the summer time. It was just a special time."
Lost Nation held a special "Jim McAndrew Day" on Nov. 1, including a parade, dinner, dance and loads of speeches from dignitaries. Clinton, Lyn’s hometown, declared Jim an honorary citizen of that city.
McAndrew was flooded with requests for speaking engagements and appearances. He even spoke at Davenport Assumption’s postseason football banquet.
Thanks, Dad
McAndrew’s fondest memory was the celebration immediately after the final game. Players were allowed to bring relatives into the locker room so his father and his father-in-law, Bill Eversen, were able to join the fun.
Clement McAndrew was a lifelong Yankees fan and one of the Mets’ coaches was Yogi Berra, a long-time Yankees superstar. He brought Joe DiMaggio and Mickey Mantle into the celebration, giving Clement a chance to mingle with his heroes.
"I just sat there drinking champagne and drinking in the whole scene," Jim McAndrew said. "It was one of those moments where you got to relish and enjoy things.
"It was like ‘Thanks Dad. This is payback for all the things you did for me and I hope you enjoy it.’ It’s one of the things I remember most, more so than anything that happened on the field."
McAndrew pitched five more seasons in the majors with his best year coming in 1972 when he went 11-8 with a 2.80 ERA for the Mets.
He was traded to the San Diego Padres prior to the 1974 season but suffered a knee injury during a rundown drill and also injured his ribs. The Padres finally released him.
He finished his career with a 3.65 ERA but only a won-loss record of 37-53.
Retirement
With the help of his father-in-law, McAndrew landed a job with General Dynamics in Chicago and eventually spent 25 years in the coal industry before retiring to Arizona.
His oldest son, Jamie, also pitched briefly in the major leagues, spending parts of two seasons with the Brewers in the mid-1990s.
Jim McAndrew, now 73, hasn’t been back to Lost Nation or the Quad-Cities in about 30 years — his father was forced to sell the farm after suffering a heart attack in 1972 — but he still has loads of relatives in Iowa.
His youngest son, Jon, lives in the Des Moines area, two of his sisters live in Cedar Rapids and he has other relatives scattered around Dubuque and the Quad-Cities.
Davenport’s Jake Gervase, who just finished an outstanding football career at Iowa and is now with the Los Angeles Rams’ practice squad, is one of many distant cousins.
McAndrew still sees many of his old Mets teammates at frequent reunions of the championship team. Catcher Duffy Dyer lives nearby in Arizona, and he sees him from time to time.
All those things that happened a half century ago are still vivid in his memory even if they do seem a bit surreal. His only real regret is that he only got to do it once.
"When you’re as young and naïve as we were then, you thought this was something we’d do every other year," he said.