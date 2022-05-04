MIDWEST LEAGUE: Bandits held to one hit in shutout loss

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Wednesday evening at Perfect Game Field, the Cedar Rapids Kernels were nearly perfect against the visiting Quad Cities River Bandits.

Three Kernels pitchers combined to fire a 1-hitter in a 4-0 Class A Midwest League victory over the River Bandits in the Western Division battle.

QC (10-13) had just one baserunner in the first five innings — when Juan Carlos Negret drew a two-out walk in the second inning. The Bandits’ lone hit of the game came off starter and winning pitcher Brent Headrick in the top of the sixth with one out when Parker Bates got a grounder through the infield. Bates stole second before Tyler Tolbert (pop-out) and Peyton Wilson (strikeout) were retired.

Bates was the last Bandit to reach base in the game.

QC batters went down on strikes 15 times in the contest that took just 1 hour, 56 minutes to complete.

Headrick (3-1) worked six innings, striking out 10 and issuing the lone walk to Bandits’ batters.

Orlando Rodriguez pitched two hitless innings without allowing a baserunner and striking out three.

Andrew Cabezas struck out two in his perfect inning of work in the ninth that moved the Kernels' West-leading record to 16-7.

Quad City starting pitcher Tyson Guerrero tried his best to keep the Bandits in the game as he pitched five innings of 1-hit ball as he allowed just the one baserunner. He struck out six Kernels batters.

Cedar Rapids broke the scoreless tie in the sixth with an unearned run off reliever Adrian Alcantara (L, 2-1). Kennie Taylor opened the inning by reaching on a throwing error by third baseman Cam Williams and eventually scored on Christian Encarnacion-Strand’s single to left for what proved to be the game-winning run.

Cedar Rapids then added three more in an eventful seventh that included three walks, a single, a fielder’s choice, a runner picked off and a two-run triple by Anthony Prato.

The six-game series is scheduled to continue Thursday evening back at Perfect Game Field at 6:35 p.m. when a pair of right-handed pitchers square off. QC is scheduled to start Anderson Paulino (0-3, 7.63 ERA) and the Kernels counter with Sean Mooney (0-0, 2.08 ERA).

