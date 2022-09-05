MIDWEST LEAGUE BASEBALL: Bandits offense stymied in final road contest of year

BELOIT, Wis. – The Quad Cities River Bandits were held to eight hits and didn’t score a run until the eighth inning in Sunday’s 6-1 loss to the hosting Beloit Sky Carp at ABC Supply Stadium.

The Class A Midwest League setback ended the 2022 road campaign for the River Bandits (25-35, 51-75) as they host the Peoria Chiefs (25-35, 53-73) this week in a six-game season-ending home series at Modern Woodmen Park that begins on Tuesday evening.

In Sunday’s setback, the lone River Bandits’ run came when Peyton Wilson delivered his 11th home run of the season for his only hit of the game.

Herard Gonzalez and Parker Bates each had two hits for the River Bandits. Bates also stole two bases.

QC managed 10 baserunners off four Beloit pitchers, and had two runners reach in both the eighth and ninth innings off the final two Sky Carps to take the hill. However, the Bandits were just 1-for-9 with runners in scoring position and left nine runners stranded in the contest, a number matched by Beloit off three QC pitchers.

Bandits hitters also struck out 11 times in the contest, seven of those off winning pitcher Luis Palacios (3-2), who allowed four hits through six innings.

QC starting pitcher Chandler Champlain (1-3) took the loss after giving up three runs, all earned, in six innings off seven Beloit hits. Anthony Simonelli was touched for three unearned runs in his lone inning of work.