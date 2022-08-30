MIDWEST LEAGUE BASEBALL: Bottom of order spurs Bandits

BELOIT, Wis. — The bottom of the batting order came through in a big way for the Quad Cities River Bandits Tuesday evening at ABC Supply Stadium.

No. 8 and 9 hitters Dillan Shrum and Parker Bates each drove in two runs to lead the River Bandits a 7-3 Class A Midwest League victory over the hosting Beloit Sky Carp.

Bates hit two solo homers and Shrum delivered a two-run shot in the fourth that gave QC a 3-0 lead. QC then tacked on two more in the fifth for all the runs they needed before adding single tallies in the eighth and ninth.

Bates had the biggest night from his No. 9 hole in the order. QC’s center fielder was 3-for-3 with two runs scored and two RBIs. Shrum was 1-for-3 with the two runs driven in.

Herard Gonzalez homered in the ninth for QC, his ninth of the season.

Behind three hits from leadoff man Tyler Tolbert (who stole two more bases to up his season total to 58 and was also picked off once) and two more from Gonzalez, QC out-hit Beloit 12-8 in the opening game of this week’s six-game set.

Adrian Alcantera (7-5) was the winning pitcher for the River Bandits (49-72). He gave up six hits and three earned runs in six innings of work. Delvin Capellan struck out three in his two scoreless innings of relief and Anderson Paulino escaped two two-out hits in the ninth for a scoreless frame to close out the victory, Paulino struck out two of the five Beloit (59-61) batters he faced.

— Staff report