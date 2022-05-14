MIDWEST LEAGUE: Late Wisconsin rally sinks River Bandits

Four home runs were not enough to offset Wisconsin's big finish as the Quad Cities River Bandits dropped an 8-7 decision to the Timber Rattlers Saturday evening at Modern Woodmen Park.

Wisconsin rallied for four runs off QC pitcher Kasey Kalich in the eighth inning to win for the fourth time in the six-game series and secure the series victory heading into Sunday’s 1 p.m. finale.

The outcome sullied a solid night offensively and defensively for the Bandits, who dropped to 12-20.

The four homers that had the Bandits in line to win their second straight was one shy of the season-high mark set against these same Timber Rattlers last month in Wisconsin.

“That’s beautiful,” said QC manager Brooks Conrad of the team’s four homers. “Anytime you’re hitting the ball over the fence, that’s great.”

But the Timber Rattlers didn’t quit despite falling behind 7-4 after six innings.

“You’ve got to tip your cap to them, they really battled back,” said Conrad of the 21-11 Rattlers. “That’s a good-hitting club.”

QC actually out-hit Wisconsin 9-8 thanks to those four solo homers by Peyton Wilson, Juan Carlos Negret, Dillan Shrum and Cam Williams. Shrum added a double and No. 9 hitter Morgan McCullough added to the extra-base explosion with a double and triple.

All four homers came from the second batters of innings and followed leadoff outs.

“The boys swung the bats well,” said Conrad. “We had nine hits, a lot of extra-base hits, so that’s great.”

What wasn’t so great was the pitching – especially at the end as it appeared for a while that the Bandits were able to work around a shaky start by Noah Murdock who had two rough innings in his 4.1 innings of work. He gave up four earned runs on five hits and left with a 6-4 lead but not qualifying for the win since he didn't get out of the fifth.

Christian Chamberlain relieved Murdock in the fifth and put himself in position to earn the win as he pitched 2.2 innings of hitless ball.

“I was happy to see Christian come in and pitch the way he did,” said Conrad of his lefty who fanned four without walking any batters and left with the 7-4 lead.

The Bandits got in trouble in the eighth when Kalich entered and had trouble finding the plate. Wisconsin touched him for two doubles and a sacrifice fly that were combined with three walks and a hit batter that flipped the script and the final outcome.

“The defense really continues to impress,” said Conrad. “We’re really playing well. We just have to put the offense and defense together with the pitching and get everything clicking at once.”

