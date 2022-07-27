MIDWEST LEAGUE: Tresh homers in Bandits loss

BELOIT, Wis. — Luca Tresh had two hits and two RBIs, but it wasn’t enough for the Quad Cities River Bandits in a 5-2 Class A Midwest League setback to the hosting Beloit Sky Carp at ABC Supply Stadium.

The Sky Carp (44-47) took a 2-0 lead in the second inning off QC starting pitcher Rito Lugo (0-2) and added two more in the fifth before Lugo left after yielding six of Beloit’s nine hits.

Tresh ripped a two-run home in the top of the fifth with Peyton Wilson (1 for 4) on base. That upped Tresh’s RBI count to 47 for the season.

Beloit got a run back in the bottom of the frame with an RBI double from Chiu, who homered in the second inning for the Sky Carp. The Bandits were held to just one hit in the final three innings by Beloit relievers after earning seven against Beloit starter Luis Palacios in the first six.

Juan Carlos Negret also had two of QC’s eight hits as the Bandits fell to 34-58 for the season ahead of Thursday’s third game of the six-game set.

Tyler Tolbert stole two bases to bring his season total to 40. He has still not been caught stealing this season.