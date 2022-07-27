 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert
MIDWEST LEAGUE | BELOIT 5, QUAD CITY 2

MIDWEST LEAGUE: Tresh homers in Bandits loss

  • Updated
  • 0
bandit logo

The new logo on Quad Cities River Bandits road caps for 2022 features the outline of the states of Iowa and Illinois and highlights the location of the Quad Cities with a star.

BELOIT, Wis. — Luca Tresh had two hits and two RBIs, but it wasn’t enough for the Quad Cities River Bandits in a 5-2 Class A Midwest League setback to the hosting Beloit Sky Carp at ABC Supply Stadium.

The Sky Carp (44-47) took a 2-0 lead in the second inning off QC starting pitcher Rito Lugo (0-2) and added two more in the fifth before Lugo left after yielding six of Beloit’s nine hits.

Tresh ripped a two-run home in the top of the fifth with Peyton Wilson (1 for 4) on base. That upped Tresh’s RBI count to 47 for the season.

Beloit got a run back in the bottom of the frame with an RBI double from Chiu, who homered in the second inning for the Sky Carp. The Bandits were held to just one hit in the final three innings by Beloit relievers after earning seven against Beloit starter Luis Palacios in the first six.

Juan Carlos Negret also had two of QC’s eight hits as the Bandits fell to 34-58 for the season ahead of Thursday’s third game of the six-game set.

People are also reading…

Tyler Tolbert stole two bases to bring his season total to 40. He has still not been caught stealing this season.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get the latest baseball news delivered to you!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Call changed Bandits' pitcher's life

Call changed Bandits' pitcher's life

The Quad Cities River Bandits' William Fleming is adjusting to a new team and organization after being traded in a deal between the Kansas City Royals and Seattle Mariners last month.

North grad Beck drafted in 13th round by Baltimore Orioles

North grad Beck drafted in 13th round by Baltimore Orioles

Beck, a 2018 Davenport North graduate, was drafted with the first pick in the 13th round of the baseball's annual draft Tuesday by the Baltimore Orioles, 377th overall. At 7-foot, Beck, also a left-handed pitcher, would be the tallest pitcher in Major League Baseball history if he reaches the majors.

Bandits' Field of Dreams game tickets available

Bandits' Field of Dreams game tickets available

Fans with Iowa and Illinois zip codes will be able to purchase tickets for the Quad Cities River Bandits' nationally-televised game against Cedar Rapids in the inaugural MiLB at Field of Dreams game beginning Saturday.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News