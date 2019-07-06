{{featured_button_text}}

Cedar Rapids 3, Quad-Cities 0

Cedar RapidsabrhbiQuad-Citiesabrhbi
Pearson lf4110Rodriguez lf3000
Celestino rf3010Kessinger ss4000
Snyder 1b3111Campos 1b2000
Akins dh4000McKenna cf3000
Williams c2112Hensley 3b3010
Javier ss4000Lacroix dh3000
Webb cf3000Machado rf3000
Ozoria 2b3000Holderbach c3000
Delatorre 3b3000Dawson 2b3000
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
Totals29343Totals27010
Cedar Rapids 000003000--3  
Quad-Cities 000000000--0  

E -- Javier 2 (7). DP -- Cedar Rapids 2. LOB -- Cedar Rapids 4; Quad-Cities 3. 2B -- Pearson (12). HR -- Williams (10). CS -- Celestino (6).

Cedar Rapidsiphrerbbso
Cabezas (W, 3-5)9.010017
Quad-Cities      
Ruppenthal (L, 3-3)5.243337
Paulino3.100023
       
       
       
       
       
       
       
       
       

HBP -- Campos (by Cabezas), Rodriguez (by Cabezas). WP -- Ruppenthal, Paulino. U -- Thomas O'Neil, Ben Rosen. T -- 2:41. A -- 3,229.

Kane County 2, Clinton 0

Clinton;000;000;000;--;0;4;1

Kane County;110;000;00x;--;2;6;1

Alberto Guerrero, Nathan Alexander (7), Jeremy Ovalle (8) and Will Banfield; Ryan Weiss, Kenny Hernandez (7) and Zachery Almond. WP -- Weiss (3-5). LP -- Guerrero (3-4). S -- Hernandez (2). Two or more hits -- Kane County, Almond, Blaze Alexander. 3B -- Kane County, Tra Holmes. RBI -- Kane County, Geralso Perdomo, Joey Rose.

