Cedar Rapids 3, Quad-Cities 0
|Cedar Rapids
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Quad-Cities
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Pearson lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Rodriguez lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Celestino rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Kessinger ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Snyder 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Campos 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Akins dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|McKenna cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Williams c
|2
|1
|1
|2
|Hensley 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Javier ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Lacroix dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Webb cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Machado rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Ozoria 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Holderbach c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Delatorre 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Dawson 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|29
|3
|4
|3
|Totals
|27
|0
|1
|0
|Cedar Rapids
|000
|003
|000
|--
|3
|Quad-Cities
|000
|000
|000
|--
|0
E -- Javier 2 (7). DP -- Cedar Rapids 2. LOB -- Cedar Rapids 4; Quad-Cities 3. 2B -- Pearson (12). HR -- Williams (10). CS -- Celestino (6).
|Cedar Rapids
|ip
|h
|r
|er
|bb
|so
|Cabezas (W, 3-5)
|9.0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|7
|Quad-Cities
|Ruppenthal (L, 3-3)
|5.2
|4
|3
|3
|3
|7
|Paulino
|3.1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
HBP -- Campos (by Cabezas), Rodriguez (by Cabezas). WP -- Ruppenthal, Paulino. U -- Thomas O'Neil, Ben Rosen. T -- 2:41. A -- 3,229.
Kane County 2, Clinton 0
Clinton;000;000;000;--;0;4;1
Kane County;110;000;00x;--;2;6;1
Alberto Guerrero, Nathan Alexander (7), Jeremy Ovalle (8) and Will Banfield; Ryan Weiss, Kenny Hernandez (7) and Zachery Almond. WP -- Weiss (3-5). LP -- Guerrero (3-4). S -- Hernandez (2). Two or more hits -- Kane County, Almond, Blaze Alexander. 3B -- Kane County, Tra Holmes. RBI -- Kane County, Geralso Perdomo, Joey Rose.