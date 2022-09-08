MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL: Fast start good starting pitching carry Bandits past Peoria

Peyton Wilson and Dillon Shrum got the Quad Cities River Bandits offense off to a great start Thursday evening.

Quad Cities starter William Fleming and four relievers did the rest as the Bandits logged a 6-2 Class A Midwest League victory over the Peoria Chiefs at picturesque Modern Woodmen Park.

Wilson and Shrum hit first-inning homers to stake the Bandits to a 4-0 lead and the Chiefs had no answer as they were held scoreless until the eighth. Peoria (26-37, 54-75) managed just five hits in the contest — four singles and an RBI double in the ninth.

Fleming was really good in his 11th start as he improved his record to 3-4. The right-hander allowed just two hits in six innings while walking just one and striking out three.

“It was definitely one of my stronger outings,” said Fleming after the Bandits improved to 27-36, 53-75. “I thought my infield played really well, especially. I tried to locate my two-seam and let weak contact happen from there.”

Fleming enticed two groundouts to open the game in a 1-2-3 first.

QC’s offense then went to work in the bottom of the frame.

Wilson pulled an 0-1 fastball deep to right field where it played Plinko on the umbrellas in the Barrel House Party Deck and gave the River Bandits a 1-0 lead. It was his 13th of the season.

An error and a walk later, Shrum ripped his 14th homer of the season when he blasted a shot onto the berm over the left field wall.

Then it was back on Fleming.

“That just makes me want to attack the zone even more,” said Fleming of being gifted an early lead. “The second inning is the most important one for me after we score four. I try to have the quick shutdown inning so we can get some more runs.”

QC manager Brooks Conrad enjoyed the early offensive fireworks as well as Fleming's effort.

“They came out with a bang,” he said. “The leadoff homer was huge; Wilson continues to really swing the bat outstanding the second half of the year. … Shrum gets the three-run homer — it was obviously a great start.”

QC's skipper also like what he saw from Fleming.

"He's had a couple of tough ones, but he's showed some really good flashes since we got him in that trade," said Conrad of Fleming, who was acquired from Seattle in June as part of the Carlos Santana deal. "There's a very bright future for that kid."

QC added to the lead in the sixth. With one out, Shrum was hit by a pitch. Jack Alexander followed with a solid single that left runners on first and third. Saul Garza then looped a medium-deep fly ball down the right field line that fell just fair, driving in Shrum and leaving runners at the corners.

Cam Williams then drew a walk with ball four being a wild pitch to the backstop that allowed Alexander to score.

“Those two runs in the sixth ended up being pretty big,” said Conrad, whose team found trouble in the ninth but still escaped with the victory.

Peoria scratched across a run in the eighth with the help of a throwing error by Patrick Halligan, who had to leave the game after that play as he was hit by a thrown ball. Conrad said he took a ball to the mouth and had to leave the game as he was bleeding and needed to be attended to.

Peoria added a run in the ninth when Caden Monke struggled with his control. Two walks and two hits, including an RBI double by No. 8 hitter Patrick Romeri, left the Chiefs with the tying run coming to the plate.

Anderson Paulino got the call with one out and the bases loaded in the ninth with the top of the Chiefs order coming up. He got out of the jam and recorded his second save by striking out leadoff man Todd Lott and getting Noah Medlinger to fly out to left fielder Darryl Collins.