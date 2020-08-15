100 years ago: Davenport hero Ray Chapman killed by pitch

In the century-plus that minor league baseball has been played in Davenport, few players resonated more with the local fans than Ray Chapman.
He not only was a solid hitter, a tremendously fast baserunner, a superb bunter and a shortstop with exceptional range, but he was also the life of the party.
Known to all as "Chappie," he loved to tell stories, was a gifted piano player and singer, and never forgot a name or a face. Even after going on to a highly successful major league career, Chapman remembered the friends he made while playing for the Davenport Prodigals in 1910 and 1911.
"He was beloved by all who knew him personally and had a host of friends here who have never forgotten him," the Davenport Times reported. "Always modest and unassuming, his success in the major leagues never turned his head, and he always had the glad mitt ready for any Davenporter who dropped in on him."
That made it all the more sad when Chapman became an infamous footnote nine years after leaving Davenport. He remains today the only major league player ever to be killed in a game.
It happened exactly 100 years ago when Chapman, playing for the Cleveland Indians on Aug. 16, 1920, was struck in the head by a pitch thrown by the Yankees’ Carl Mays in a game at New York’s Polo Grounds.
Chapman was the first batter in the fifth inning against Mays, a wily veteran with a reputation for pitching inside and a highly deceptive submarine motion in which the pitches seemed to be coming out of his toes.
Chapman liked to crowd the plate in an era before batting helmets came into use and Mays’ third pitch of the inning continued rising until it struck Chapman in the left temple.
The sound it made was so loud that spectators assumed the ball had hit Chapman’s bat. That’s what Mays thought, too, because the ball trickled about halfway to the mound and he picked it up, flipping it to first base. Babe Ruth, playing right field for the Yankees, later said the sound of the impact was clearly audible to him standing several hundred feet away.
Chapman crumpled to the ground with blood streaming from his left ear. Home plate umpire Tommy Connolly immediately rushed to the stands and called for a doctor.
Ice was applied to Chapman’s head and he was lifted to his feet by teammates. He tried to walk to the center-field clubhouse under his own power but staggered and fell near second base.
He was rushed to St. Lawrence Hospital, where doctors determined that he had a fractured skull. Shortly after midnight, on Aug. 17, they performed surgery to remove a portion of the skull, but they were unable to save him. Chapman died about 12 hours after being struck by the pitch.
His wife, Kathleen, the daughter of a Cleveland millionaire who had married Chapman the previous year, was pregnant with their first child. She was rushed to New York but arrived after he died.
Kathleen had been a lifelong baseball fan but reportedly never attended another game after that. When the Indians went on to win the American League pennant and the world championship, the players voted her a full World Series share of $3,986.34.
Although Mays was crushed by the turn of events and it generally was considered to have been an accident, the Indians players signed a petition saying they would never again take the field against him. Mays’ former team, the Boston Red Sox, lobbied to have him thrown out of baseball. When the Yankees traveled to Cleveland for a series later in the season, they left Mays at home.
It brought a tragic end to a career that really had taken off in Davenport. Chapman, born in Kentucky and raised in Herrin, Ill., first evolved into a major prospect here.
The Prodigals purchased his rights from Three-I League rival Springfield for $500 early in the 1910 season and he had a decent year, batting .241 and stealing 23 bases in 102 games while being used at various times at every infield position.
He already was among the team’s most popular players when he returned with big expectations for 1911.
Chapman ended up playing every inning of every game at shortstop for the Prodigals that season. He batted .290, led the league with 46 stolen bases, scored 72 runs and laid down 23 sacrifice bunts, which was a big part of the game in that era.
Cleveland saw enough by June to sign him to a contract, buying his rights for $1,600, but the Prodigals valued Chapman so much that they stipulated that he be able to finish out the season in Davenport.
Several more major league scouts took notice of Chapman during that summer of 1911 and were disappointed to learn that he was already signed. One told the Prodigals they would have paid $5,000 to get him.
Chapman spent most of 1912 with the Toledo Mudhens of the American Association, batting .310, before being promoted to Cleveland and moving swiftly into the Indians’ starting lineup.
He became arguably the best bunter in major league history, setting the all-time record with 67 sacrifice bunts in 1917 and leading the American League in that category in two other seasons. He also led the league in runs scored three times and was so fast that he won a contest in 1917 by circling the bases in 14 seconds.
As the years passed, fans from Davenport frequently traveled to Cleveland to see him play. The Times reported that when that happened "that fan considered it his duty to go down to the bench and slip ‘Chappie’ the glad hand." A few local fans even went so far as to buy stock in the Cleveland team because of Chapman.
When word arrived of what happened on that fateful day in August 1920, it had a stunning effect on fans throughout the Quad-Cities.
"Chapman was one of the most popular ball players that ever worked on a Davenport team," the Davenport Democrat and Leader wrote. "While in Davenport he had hundreds of admirers and hundreds of warm friends among business men."
"Davenport fans take his death as a personal loss," the Times added, "and he will always remain in memory — ‘the most popular player who ever donned a Davenport uniform.’"
