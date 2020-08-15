100 years ago: Davenport hero Ray Chapman killed by pitch

In the century-plus that minor league baseball has been played in Davenport, few players resonated more with the local fans than Ray Chapman.

He not only was a solid hitter, a tremendously fast baserunner, a superb bunter and a shortstop with exceptional range, but he was also the life of the party.

Known to all as "Chappie," he loved to tell stories, was a gifted piano player and singer, and never forgot a name or a face. Even after going on to a highly successful major league career, Chapman remembered the friends he made while playing for the Davenport Prodigals in 1910 and 1911.

"He was beloved by all who knew him personally and had a host of friends here who have never forgotten him," the Davenport Times reported. "Always modest and unassuming, his success in the major leagues never turned his head, and he always had the glad mitt ready for any Davenporter who dropped in on him."

That made it all the more sad when Chapman became an infamous footnote nine years after leaving Davenport. He remains today the only major league player ever to be killed in a game.

It happened exactly 100 years ago when Chapman, playing for the Cleveland Indians on Aug. 16, 1920, was struck in the head by a pitch thrown by the Yankees’ Carl Mays in a game at New York’s Polo Grounds.