Alcantara, River Bandits shut down Sky Carp

BELOIT — After dropping the first two games of their six-game set against the Beloit Sky Carp, the Quad Cities River Bandits were in need of a lift.

That spark came in the form of starting pitcher Adrian Alcantara.

The Bandits right-hander surrendered just two earned runs while walking none in seven innings and Quad Cities walked away with a 6-2 victory Thursday.

While Alcantara was shining on the mound, the Quad Cities offense got contributions from up and down the order. Seven River Bandits tallied hits and an equal number either scored or drove in a run.

In a game in which two doubles were their only extra-base hits, three singles was all Quad Cities needed to get on the board in the second inning against Beloit starter Evan Fitterer (3-6).

Juan Carlos Negret led off with an infield single and Kale Emshoff singled to right field to put two on with nobody out. A one-out single by Saul Garza scored Negret, and Emshoff came home on a Rubendy Jaquez groundout.

Garza again featured in the Bandits' three-run fourth inning, with his double helping set up RBI singles from Burle Dixon and Diego Hernandez and a sacrifice fly by Tyler Tolbert to make it 5-0.

A Tolbert throwing error sparked a two-run Sky Carp rally in the fifth inning, but Alcantara (4-5) and Quad Cities relievers Caden Monke and Kasey Kalich would let Beloit get no closer.

Quad Cities will look to even the series when the teams face off at 6:35 p.m. Friday.