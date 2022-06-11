 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MIDWEST LEAGUE | CHIEFS 5, BANDITS 3

Antico leads Chiefs past Bandits again

PEORIA — The Quad Cities River Bandits have seen enough of Mike Antico this week.

For the third consecutive game, the outfielder homered as Peoria beat Quad Cities for the fourth time in five games Saturday night at Dozer Park, 5-3.

Antico was 3-for-4 with two runs scored and two RBI. He smashed a two-run homer in the fifth inning and also had a pair of doubles for the Chiefs, who never trailed in the contest.

Carlos Soto also homered for Peoria, which received six strong innings on the mound from Zach Mills to get the win. 

QC mustered single runs in the fourth, sixth and ninth innings. The River Bandits (20-36) had the tying run on base in the ninth inning with one out, but Burle Dixon struck out and Tyler Tolbert lined out to left field to end the game.

QC was 0-for-6 with runners in scoring position and stranded 13 for the game.

Herard Gonzalez and Diego Hernandez each had two hits for the Bandits. Adrian Alcantara was saddled with the loss after working five innings, allowing four earned runs and striking out five.

The teams conclude the six-game series at 1:30 p.m. Sunday. Quad Cities returns home on Tuesday night to open a six-game set against South Bend.

