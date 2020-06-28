Bacus lands spot in Nationals' 60-player pool

Moline’s Dakota Bacus inched his way closer toward baseball’s major leagues on Sunday.
The right-handed pitcher who earned all-star honors last year while competing for Triple-A Fresno was placed by the Washington Nationals in the organization’s 60-player pool for the shortened 2020 major-league season.
All 60 players chosen will be invited to participate in the Nationals training camp when it opens on Friday.
Players there will be competing for 30 spots on Washington’s roster for its reported July 23 opening-day assignment against the New York Yankees.
Only players in the 60-man pool are eligible to be promoted to the major leagues this year, although players can still be added or subtracted to that group because of injury, trade, suspension or other transactions.
The 30 players who do not make the initial 30-man major-league roster will be assigned to an alternate training site, most likely at a ballpark where one of the organization’s minor-league team plays.
Those players will continue to train and be available to be part of a three-player taxi squad that will travel with the major-league club on road trips, available to fill in for a players who suffer an injury or test positive for COVID-19.
Taxi squads will be put in place so players can join the team as needed and the major-league club does not have to put players on a commercial flight and risk exposure to the coronavirus.
Every major-league team was required to submit its 60-player list by Sunday afternoon and Bacus is one of 36 pitchers in the Nationals’ player pool.
The COVID-19 pandemic interrupted what Bacus labeled a productive spring training during for Washington.
The 6-foot-2, 29-year old who was initially a ninth-round pick of the Athletics in 2012 out of Indiana State has pitched in 225 minor-league games over the past eight seasons, posting a 42-25 record with a career 3.53 ERA.
He reached the Triple-A level for the first time last season and went 5-5 with nine saves in 46 relief appearances for the Nationals’ Fresno affiliate in the Pacific Coast League.
After electing free agency in November, Bacus signed a free-agent deal with Washington in February and for the first time was invited to participate in a major-league spring training camp.
Bacus has spent the bulk of the past three-plus months at home in the Quad-Cities, continuing to train for the opportunity he was given Sunday.
“It’s been different to be home at this time of year and whenever we get back, I want to be in shape and be ready to pick up where I left off,’’ Bacus said. “I want to see where it can lead.’’
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!