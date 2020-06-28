Bacus lands spot in Nationals' 60-player pool

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Moline’s Dakota Bacus inched his way closer toward baseball’s major leagues on Sunday.

The right-handed pitcher who earned all-star honors last year while competing for Triple-A Fresno was placed by the Washington Nationals in the organization’s 60-player pool for the shortened 2020 major-league season.

All 60 players chosen will be invited to participate in the Nationals training camp when it opens on Friday.

Players there will be competing for 30 spots on Washington’s roster for its reported July 23 opening-day assignment against the New York Yankees.

Only players in the 60-man pool are eligible to be promoted to the major leagues this year, although players can still be added or subtracted to that group because of injury, trade, suspension or other transactions.

The 30 players who do not make the initial 30-man major-league roster will be assigned to an alternate training site, most likely at a ballpark where one of the organization’s minor-league team plays.

Those players will continue to train and be available to be part of a three-player taxi squad that will travel with the major-league club on road trips, available to fill in for a players who suffer an injury or test positive for COVID-19.