Bacus prepared, ready for baseball's return

Bacus described that as the most significant opportunity that came as part of his spring-training experience.

“I know that my slider is why I’m still playing professional baseball, but there is more to it than that,’’ Bacus said. “As I had a chance to talk with him and talk about how I approach things as a pitcher, talk about who I am, we developed a good rapport.’’

That led to opportunities.

“Every day that I was on the list of available pitchers, I pitched. I knew there were eyes on me, which is what I hoped for,’’ Bacus said. “I worked five, six innings and I gave up one run. I left Florida feeling like it had been a good experience, that I had started to accomplish what I wanted to going into it.’’

And now, Bacus waits.

He remained in south Florida for about a month after spring training was halted, but ultimately returned to the Quad-Cities when it became apparent that the delay in the start of the season would be a lengthy one.

The Nationals continue to meet virtually with their players about once each week and in addition to other conversations with Washington’s pitching coaches, Bacus continues to follow a workout plan put together by the organization.