Bacus prepared, ready for baseball's return

Whenever the first pitch of the major-league baseball season is thrown, Dakota Bacus expects to be ready to take the mound.
The delayed start to the season has left the Moline native in a strange situation as he prepares for his ninth season in professional baseball.
After re-signing with the Washington Nationals organization as a free agent in the offseason, early success in spring training had Bacus positioned to be in the mix for a spot on the major-league roster this season.
That was before the COVID-19 pandemic brought things to a mid-March halt, sending Bacus back home to the Quad-Cities where he waits for a chance to pitch again.
Whether that means a chance to work for Washington or be part of either a Triple-A team or some sort of taxi squad all remains to be determined, but Bacus continues to train and prepare for what he hopes will be some sort of 2020 season.
“I keep hoping that baseball will happen, but at this point who knows when that will be,’’ Bacus said. “I was off to a great start this spring, felt really good with where I was and where things were headed. All I can do now is continue to work. When it is time, I know I’m going to be ready to go.’’
That has never been an issue for the 6-foot-2 right-hander, originally a ninth-round pick of the Athletics in 2012 out of Indiana State.
Bacus has proven to be a workhorse throughout his professional career, posting a 42-25 record with a 3.53 ERA in 225 outings, methodically continuing to climb the organizational ladder.
He reached the Triple-A level last season for the first time, going 5-5 with nine saves in 46 outings for Washington’s Fresno affiliate in the Pacific Coast League.
Bacus was named by Fresno as the team’s pitcher of the year, selected to participate in the Triple-A All-Star Game while striking out 53 batters and giving up just three home runs in 56.1 innings of work and limiting opponents to a .236 batting average.
His work gave Bacus a continued future in the Nationals organization.
After electing free agency in November, Bacus signed a free-agent deal with Washington in February and was extended an invitation to the Nationals’ major-league spring training camp, a first in his career.
“The first time walking into a big-league camp, that was a pretty great feeling,’’ Bacus said. “For the first time in my career, I had the eyes on me that I needed to have on me. I wasn’t just a bunch of numbers on a sheet of paper. It was a chance to prove myself and I feel like I did a fairly good job of that. I got a lot of good feedback.’’
That feedback included an opportunity to talk baseball with Nationals manager Dave Martinez.
Bacus described that as the most significant opportunity that came as part of his spring-training experience.
“I know that my slider is why I’m still playing professional baseball, but there is more to it than that,’’ Bacus said. “As I had a chance to talk with him and talk about how I approach things as a pitcher, talk about who I am, we developed a good rapport.’’
That led to opportunities.
“Every day that I was on the list of available pitchers, I pitched. I knew there were eyes on me, which is what I hoped for,’’ Bacus said. “I worked five, six innings and I gave up one run. I left Florida feeling like it had been a good experience, that I had started to accomplish what I wanted to going into it.’’
And now, Bacus waits.
He remained in south Florida for about a month after spring training was halted, but ultimately returned to the Quad-Cities when it became apparent that the delay in the start of the season would be a lengthy one.
The Nationals continue to meet virtually with their players about once each week and in addition to other conversations with Washington’s pitching coaches, Bacus continues to follow a workout plan put together by the organization.
“The emphasis in the video calls has been more centered on how everyone is doing, making certain that guys and their families are doing well, that type of thing,’’ Bacus said. “They’ve shown they care about their players.’’
Bacus said he has continued to put in the time to stay sharp and stay ready, looking forward to returning to the Nationals’ spring training complex in West Palm Beach, Fla., whenever the time is right.
“It’s baseball season and I feel like I should be out there working,’’ he said. “It’s been different to be home at this time of year and whenever we get back, I want to be in shape and be ready to pick up where I left off. I want to see where it can lead.’’
