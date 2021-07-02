Bandits and Block celebrate the Fourth

The Quad-Cities River Bandits have been hitting the ball extremely well lately and putting together some monster innings.
They scored five runs in the eighth inning Thursday, six in the seventh on Wednesday and seven in the ninth on Sunday.
The little three-run outburst they put together in the fourth inning Friday night paled in comparison.
But it was enough.
The Bandits got on the board with two errors, a couple of bloop hits and a 95-foot single, then rode the pitching of A.J. Block and two relievers to a 3-1 victory over the Cedar Rapids Kernels in front of a season-best crowd of 5,004 at Modern Woodmen Park.
Block had the best outing of his six-game Quad Cities career, equaling highs for innings pitched (5.1) and strikeouts (7). He allowed only three hits, did not walk anyone and the only run he allowed was on a 319-foot home run that wouldn’t have amounted to much in most ballparks.
"We’ve seen flashes of it but to go into the sixth inning like he did tonight, to have enough pitches on his pitch count to get to the sixth, was really nice," Bandits manager Chris Widger said.
The former Washington State star arrived a few weeks ago after being named the pitcher of the month for the Kansas City Royals low A team at Columbia. He is being limited to 75 pitches right now, but still managed to get into the sixth by consistently getting ahead in the count.
"We knew what he as capable of doing," Widger said. "It was just a matter of being in the strike zone. … At times tonight we could see why he was so dominant in Columbia."
The Bandits got all the runs Block needed in the fourth.
The Kernels took a 1-0 lead in the top of the inning when first baseman Alex Isola’s looping fly ball down the right-field line barely cleared the 6-foot fence just above the 318 sign.
But Eric Cole and Vinnie Pasquantino opened the Q-C half of the inning with base hits and Jake Means walked to load the bases against Cedar Rapids starter Tyler Beck, who had retired the first eight batters he faced.
Michael Massey then hit a bouncer that Isola fumbled, allowing the tying run to score. Jimmy Govern hit a ground ball to third with Pasquantino being forced at the plate and John Rave bounced back to the mound with Means being forced out, but catcher Kyle Schmidt’s throw to first got away, allowing Massey to score.
Will Hancock then hit a roller that snaked up the third-base line for a hit, allowing Govern to cross the plate with the third run.
"We didn’t hit the ball very hard but we were lucky enough to have a couple drop in and we took advantage of a couple of mistakes that they had to get enough," Widger said.
"The pitching staff did the rest."
Peyton Gray allowed just one hit in 2.2 innings after Block departed and Garrett Davila pitched a scoreless ninth for his third save.
Cedar Rapids had baserunners in each of the last six innings, but Isola’s homer was the only time any of them reached third base until the ninth inning, when Cedar Rapids stranded runners on second and third.
"The pitching staff has been throwing the ball really well," Davilla said. "A.J. Block threw it really well tonight. …
"The bullpen has been locked in and the starters have been doing really well, too."