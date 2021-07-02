Bandits and Block celebrate the Fourth

The Quad-Cities River Bandits have been hitting the ball extremely well lately and putting together some monster innings.

They scored five runs in the eighth inning Thursday, six in the seventh on Wednesday and seven in the ninth on Sunday.

The little three-run outburst they put together in the fourth inning Friday night paled in comparison.

But it was enough.

The Bandits got on the board with two errors, a couple of bloop hits and a 95-foot single, then rode the pitching of A.J. Block and two relievers to a 3-1 victory over the Cedar Rapids Kernels in front of a season-best crowd of 5,004 at Modern Woodmen Park.

Block had the best outing of his six-game Quad Cities career, equaling highs for innings pitched (5.1) and strikeouts (7). He allowed only three hits, did not walk anyone and the only run he allowed was on a 319-foot home run that wouldn’t have amounted to much in most ballparks.

"We’ve seen flashes of it but to go into the sixth inning like he did tonight, to have enough pitches on his pitch count to get to the sixth, was really nice," Bandits manager Chris Widger said.