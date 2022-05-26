Bandits exit doubleheader with split

FORT WAYNE — Shortly after completing a 6-2 win that they started Wednesday, the Quad Cities River Bandits had the script flipped on them Thursday.

The Fort Wayne Tin Caps jumped out to an early lead in Game 2 and never let up, dispatching the Bandits by the same 6-2 score.

The Bandits, who led 5-2 when the game was called Wednesday night, got shutdown work out of its bullpen in the opener as Anthony Simonelli (4-0), Charlie Neuweiler and Christian Chamberlain each contributed at least one scoreless inning of relief.

Luca Tresh, who doubled home two runs in the first Wednesday, continued the scoring Thursday with a ninth-inning solo home run.

Juan Carlos Negret also got his third home run of the season and Adam Kerner his first for the Bandits during the second inning.

In the nightcap, an error by right fielder Parker Bates proved costly in the second inning as the Tin Caps followed the leadoff miscue with a single and an RBI ground-rule double by Jack Stronach before a two-out Ripken Reyes single scored a pair to make it 3-0.

An error again cost QC starter Noah Murdock in the third inning after a Felix Familia home run had made it 3-1. Oliver Basabe knocked an RBI single to make it 4-1 before a throwing error on QC catcher Kale Emshoff two batters later brought Basabe around to score.

Parker Bates' bases-loaded walk in the fourth inning accounted for the other QC run.

Murdock (0-1) went three innings surrendering five runs, just one earned, on four hits and five strikeouts. Anderson Paulino also threw three innings for QC, giving up an unearned run on two hits.

The teams are scheduled to face off again Friday with the Bandits' Noah Cameron facing the Tin Caps' Robert Gasser.

