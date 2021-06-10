 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bandits fail to hold lead for Zerpa
0 Comments
topical alert
BASEBALL | PEORIA 4, Q-C 3

Bandits fail to hold lead for Zerpa

  • 0
River Bandits logo (Blue)

PEORIA — The Peoria Chiefs pushed across three runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to pull out a 4-3 victory over the Quad Cities River Bandits on Thursday night at Dozer Park.

Bandits pitching ace Angel Zerpa was his usual dominating self, limiting Peoria just one run and four hits through the first six innings but the Chiefs broke loose once Q-C went to the bullpen.

Jhon Torres doubled in the tying run and the Chiefs played two more runs on infield outs to take a 4-2 lead.

The Bandits got one run back on a solo home run by Michael Massey in the eighth.

Q-C got a pair of hits in the ninth against Peoria reliever Wilfredo Pereira but he settled down to retire Eric Cole on an infield grounder and struck out cleanup hitter Vinnie Pasquantino to end the game.

The Bandits collected 10 hits and got great production from the bottom four hitters in their batting order, each of who had two hits.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Schembechler son, players say coach knew of abuse

Get the latest baseball news delivered to you!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News