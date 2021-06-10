Bandits fail to hold lead for Zerpa

PEORIA — The Peoria Chiefs pushed across three runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to pull out a 4-3 victory over the Quad Cities River Bandits on Thursday night at Dozer Park.

Bandits pitching ace Angel Zerpa was his usual dominating self, limiting Peoria just one run and four hits through the first six innings but the Chiefs broke loose once Q-C went to the bullpen.

Jhon Torres doubled in the tying run and the Chiefs played two more runs on infield outs to take a 4-2 lead.

The Bandits got one run back on a solo home run by Michael Massey in the eighth.

Q-C got a pair of hits in the ninth against Peoria reliever Wilfredo Pereira but he settled down to retire Eric Cole on an infield grounder and struck out cleanup hitter Vinnie Pasquantino to end the game.

The Bandits collected 10 hits and got great production from the bottom four hitters in their batting order, each of who had two hits.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0