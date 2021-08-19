Bandits game suspended by rain

SOUTH BEND — With the bases loaded and two out in the top of the third inning of Thursday's scoreless game against the South Bend Cubs, the Quad Cities River Bandits' Michael Massey was set to come to the plate with a chance to break the game open.
Massey will have to wait until Friday.
Thursday's game between the Cubs and the River Bandits was suspended because of rain. It will resume at 4:05 p.m. Friday, with Friday's originally scheduled game starting approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion and being shortened to seven innings.
Christian Cosby had gotten off to a strong start for the Bandits on the mound, striking out four in two perfect innings. Massey's second inning single was the game's only hit at the point it was suspended.