Bandits invited to become Royals affiliate

The Quad Cities River Bandits have been invited to become an affiliate of the Kansas City Royals.

The Kansas City organization announced in the invitation this morning as part of the Major League Baseball's new player development structure, giving Quad Cities an opportunity to remain in affiliated baseball moving forward as the club's high-A affiliate.

The Royals also offered Omaha at the AAA level, Northwest Arkansas at the AA level and Columbia (S.C.) at the low-A level to be part of their restructured minor-league system.

Each of the four invited affiliated will be required to agree to terms of Player Development Licenses issued by Major League Baseball to officially become an affiliate of the Royals organization.

According to a Royals release, that step will likely be completed at some point after the first of the new year.

Kansas City's high-A club was previously located in Wilmington, Del., a club that is also owned by River Bandits owner Dave Heller.

