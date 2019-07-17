The Quad-Cities River Bandits might finally be feeling at home.
Because of the intense flooding that hit Davenport this summer, the Bandits entered Wednesday having played just 24 of their 89 games this season at Modern Woodmen Park, going 14-10 in their own stadium.
They started a nine-game homestand with a resounding 9-3 win over the Dayton Dragons, jumping on the Dragons early and adding on late for their 58th win of the season, 15th of the second half.
"I guess we're on our longest home streak of the season, and I'm sure it's going to feel a lot longer than that after all the travel we've done," Bandits manager Ray Hernandez said. "It feels like we've been on the road recently a lot too, so it will be nice to be home for a while."
The Bandits jumped on the Dragons early as two walks and an error loaded the bases in the first inning. The Bandits quickly capitalized with a sacrifice fly from Cesar Salazar to get on the board.
Grae Kessinger added to that lead with a two-run single, the only hit of the inning as Quad-Cities took a 3-0 lead.
The Bandits added to that lead with a two-run home run from Austin Dennis, his second of the season to up their advantage to 5-0 in the second inning.
"Today, we kind of got rewarded, the game does that and you get your knocks when you're supposed to," Hernandez said. "(Dennis) just kind of does everything. He's a really good baseball player, he wants to be good, he expects to be good and it was good to see him hit well today."
The Bandits weren't content to sit on their early lead. Salazar ripped a two-run double in the fifth inning, ending the night for Dayton starter Jhon De Jesus (2-9).
Things got a little heated after Jonathan Lacroix hit an RBI single to up the lead to 8-0, and then stole second base after not being held at first.
Nova intentionally hit Carlos Machado with the next pitch and was quickly ejected by home plate umpire Dylan Bradley, who also issued warnings to both benches.
"Jonathan just kind of lost it there a little bit and then they threw at Machado. Not something you like to see," Hernandez said. "We don't typically just have teams give up in the fifth. Us personally, we've given up nine runs in an inning.
"Jonathan said he messed up, lost track of the score, but still, it was kind of early. It is what it is."
Things didn't stop there as another error and an RBI single from Dennis added to the lead as the Bandits batted around in the inning.
Dennis and Salazar each finished the game 2-for-4 with three RBIs.
Jonathan Bermudez (3-0) allowed just two hits and one walk while striking out eight in five innings of work before giving way to R.J. Freure.
Freure worked two solid innings before getting into trouble in the eighth, allowing a two-run double to Claudio Finol to break up the shutout.
Freure righted the ship, getting a strikeout and lineout to end the inning.
The Dragons loaded the bases twice in the ninth inning but only scored one run as Hunter Martin worked out of the jam for the Bandits.
"The back two guys would like to pitch better, but Bermudez was awesome today," Hernandez said. "He's just one of those guys that has been steadily getting better with each outing."
MWL report
Loons 6, LumberKings 5: Chris Roller broke a tie game with a two-run single in the seventh inning Wednesday night to lead Great Lakes past Clinton.
Clinton's Davis Bradshaw had an RBI double in the ninth and was the tying run, but he was stranded as Samuel Castro was called out on strikes to end the game.
Leonel Valera was 3-for-4 and Roller had three RBIs for the Loons (57-35).
Clinton starter Tanner Andrews struck out eight in 5 2/3 innings. The teams continue the series tonight in Great Lakes.